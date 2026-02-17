'Final Khelenge': All-Rounder Shadab Khan Claims Pakistan Will Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final In Viral VIDEO

Pakistan All-rounder Shadab Khan | Photo: Twitter

Colombo, February 17: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has made big claims ahead of their game against Namibia on Wednesday (February 18) at the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Shadab Khan has claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Team will stay in the tournament till the finals after humiliating defeat against India on February 15.

Pakistan Cricket Team, including Shadab Khan is going through a rough patch in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far. There has been not even a single player with a dominating performance in the tournament, still he is making such big claims before the crucial match against Namibia.

Viral Video

The viral video shows that Shadab Khan is coming out of the nets after a batting session during practice in Sri Lanka. A fan approaches the all-rounder and asks him if the team will stay in Sri Lanka till the semi-finals? to which he replied, "Finals".

Super 8 Qualification

There are still dark clouds looming over Pakistan's qualification for the Super 8. The Pakistan vs Namibia is crucial game for Pakistan as their chances of qualifying for the Super 8 depends on the result of the match.

PAK Vs NAM

If Pakistan loses against Namibia, their journey in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will end. They will have to defeat Namibia in their last match of the group stages to qualify for the Super 8.

Failed To Impress

However, Pakistan has failed to impress with their game in this World Cup so far. They have not played good cricket in the tournament and they were seen lagging far behind India in the high-voltage clash at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15.

X Factor Ishan

Indian opener Ishan Kishan took the game away from Pakistan in the initial stage while batting first even after early setback as Abhishek Sharma departed without scoring. However, Pakistan was only chasing India in the game after the 9th over and could not make up for the damage done by Ishan Kishan.