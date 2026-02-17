 India's T20 WC26 Super 8 Fixtures Confirmed; Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Face South Africa, West Indies And Zimbabwe
India's fixtures for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 have been confirmed. Suryakumar Yadav and Co qualified for the next stage following their win over Pakistan on Sunday. The Men in Blue have been drawn in Group 1 as per the pre-seeded arrangement, joined by West Indies, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
article-image

India's opponents for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 were confirmed on Tuesday. The Men in Blue qualified for the next round of the tournament following their dominant win over Pakistan. Suryakumar Yadav and Co have three more matches to play as they try to defend the title.

India's T20 World Cup Super 8 Fixtures

India vs South Africa - 22nd February, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs Zimbabwe - 26th February, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India vs West Indies - 1st March, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The Super 8 round features eight teams divided into two groups of four each. The groups were decided before the tournament on pre-seeding rules which means the teams are placed into fixed groups regardless of whether they finish first or second in their league standings. The only criteria is qualification.

Like India, West Indies and South Africa secured their spots in the Super 8 group after winning all their matches in the group stage. The final position went to Zimbabwe following the wash out of their game against Ireland. Australia were seeded to make it, but did not qualify with Zimbabwe replacing them instead.

IRE VS ZIM Called Off Due To Rain, Zimbabwe Qualify For Super 8, Australia KNOCKED OUT From ICC T20...
article-image

From the Super 8, the top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals. India will have a tough ask given how WI and SA have also gone unbeaten at the time of writing. Zimbabwe, with their win over Australia have shown their no pushovers in these conditions.

Should India qualify, they will play their semi-final match at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5.

