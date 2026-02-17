Virat Kohli Dons ₹60 Lakh Watch As He Seeks Blessings From Premanand Ji Maharaj With Wife Anushka Sharma | Instagram @manav.manglani

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were recently spotted attending a private spiritual gathering, drawing attention online not only for their devotional visit but also for Kohli’s luxury style statement, a watch reportedly worth around ₹60 lakh.

The couple had first been seen at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on February 16, where their understated yet stylish looks quickly went viral. While Anushka opted for an elegant ethnic outfit, Kohli complemented her aesthetic in a monochrome ensemble featuring a black-and-white button-down shirt paired with tailored black trousers.

The watch spotted on Kohli’s wrist was identified as the Patek Philippe Complications (Ref. 5205G), an annual calendar model with a moonphase feature. Crafted in white gold, the watch reportedly costs approximately ₹60,00,000 and perfectly matched his white-toned styling.

On Monday morning, the couple visited Premanand Ji Maharaj at Keli Kunj Ashram for a private spiritual interaction and to seek blessings. Photos from the visit surfaced online showing the duo participating in a kirtan session.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is not the first time the couple has visited the spiritual leader. In December last year, they had travelled to the ashram for a similar meeting. A video shared on the official Instagram handle of Bhajan Marg had shown them engaging in a deep spiritual conversation with the guru, reflecting their continued inclination toward spirituality and faith.