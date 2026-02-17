Tripti Dimri's Newest ORomeo Look In Lavender Anarkali Is What You Need This Festive Season

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | February 17, 2026
Actress Tripti Dimri is currently turning every promotional appearance into a festive fashion masterclass for her new film ORomeo with Shahid Kapoor
In new look, the actress embraced understated elegance in a breezy lavender Anarkali set that felt equal parts dreamy and graceful
The ensemble featured a flattering U-neckline with front button detailing, full sleeves, and intricate embroidery that elevated the silhouette
Keeping the styling minimal and cohesive, she accessorised with delicate silver jhumkas, a statement ring and traditional juttis
Switching moods effortlessly, Tripti then stepped out in a bold red Anarkali featuring a daring front cut-out that revealed a matching bralette underneath
The red look was complemented with a coordinated churidar and a contrasting white dupatta
She rounded off her desi glam with statement silver earrings, a delicate bracelet, rings, subtle makeup and a ponytail
