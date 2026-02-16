'Most Beautiful Deewani': Mrunal Thakur Shares Unseen Pics With Siddhant Chaturvedi Ahead Of 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' Release

By: Aanchal C | February 16, 2026
Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur recently took to her Instagram to share a series unseen pictures from the promotional tour of her upcoming film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'
The carousel featured an array of stunning pictures, showcasing her in everything from modern couture to ethnic ensembles
In one particular look, Mrunal oozed chic elegance in a strapless black dress, statement jewels and sleek glasses
She also posted a picture with her co-star and actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, from the promotions of their upcoming movie
The actress looked breathtaking in a corset-style blouse and palazzo set, all decked up with intricate embroidery and shiny embellishments
Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions, 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is a contemporary romance with old-school sensibilities
The film is set to hit the screen on February 20, 2026
