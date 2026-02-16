From Naagin To Mastani, Rakhi Sawant's Quirky Fashion Statements In Bigg Boss Marathi S6- Check Here

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 16, 2026
Rakhi Sawant is buzzing on social media for her captivating presence in the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss Marathi season 6.
Rakhi entered the show as a wild card contestant and in a never-seen-before avatar, as Naagin, in shimmery golden outfit.
Rakhi's aura continued as on the very next day she turned into Mastani, revolting against all the contestants.
When in Bigg Boss, contestants are always keen on picking up fights and making controversies, but Rakhi puts life into the fiery brawls with her fashion statements.
Here, Rakhi can be seen wearing uniform of BB Police during a fun task of searching lost property of Bigg Boss house.
On another day, Rakhi wore this sleek, see-through black body con dress.
Even in the Bigg Boss house, Rakhi couldn't miss Valentine's Day, turning into a 'laal pari', wearing a red suit on this day.