 Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Spiritual Leader Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan; Video
Cricket star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took a spiritual break from their busy schedules to visit guru Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. At the ashram, the couple sought blessings, and a video of them seated humbly quickly went viral on social media, delighting fans.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Amid their busy schedules and public appearances, cricket icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma recently took time out for a serene spiritual visit to meet respected spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj in the holy town of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The couple was spotted at the Ashram in Vrindavan, where they respectfully sought blessings. A video of the visit quickly went viral on social media, capturing Kohli and Sharma seated humbly.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have visited Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram multiple times over the past months, reflecting a consistent focus on faith and spiritual grounding in their personal lives. Despite their fame and hectic schedules, the power couple’s visit underscored their commitment to introspection and inner peace, a message that struck a chord with admirers across the country.

The serene scenes from Vrindavan offered a contrast to the couples’ usually high‑profile lifestyle, highlighting a quieter side of two of India’s most beloved public figures, one rooted in faith, reflection and shared spiritual values.

