Will Jutta Leerdam Earn $1 Million For Flashing Nike Sports Bra At Winter Olympics? Know Truth Behind The Viral Moment

Jutta Leerdam at Winter Olympics | Image Courtesy: X (Tara Bull)

From blistering speed on ice to a viral branding moment, Jutta Leerdam owned the spotlight at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Dutch star and fiancé of Jake Paul clinched gold in the 1,000 meters event and followed it up with a silver medal in the 500 metres, cementing her status as one of the Games' standout athletes.

But while her medals made headlines, it was what happened seconds after her victory that set social media ablaze.

Jutta Leerdam to earn $1M for viral fashion moment?

Overcome with emotion after storming to gold, the 27-year-old unzipped her racing suit, revealing a white Nike sports bra underneath. Cameras captured the tearful celebration and bold move, and it soon featured on Nike's Instagram handle with a massive following of 298 million users.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Leerdam could earn $1million (£730,000) from Nike for this bold move. Advertising expert Frederique de Laat, founder of female athlete marketing agency Branthlete, told Dutch outlet AD, "With Nike, I suspect you’re looking at a figure of over a million."

Meanwhile, Meindert Schut, editor-in-chief of business magazine Quote, told NOS that with Leerdam's 6.2 million Instagram followers, she could command roughly one cent per follower for sponsored posts, potentially earning around $73,500 per Nike-branded upload.

Beyond her Nike moment, Leerdam was also used by Dutch retailer Hema following her gold medal win, when her makeup streaked down her face as she cried. Seizing the opportunity, Hema promoted their eyeliner with the tagline: "Water-resistant, even with tears of joy."

While media reports suggest hefty financial rewards for Leerdam's fiery fashion moments, there has not been any official confirmation.