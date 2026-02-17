 Will Jutta Leerdam Earn $1 Million For Flashing Nike Sports Bra At Winter Olympics? Know Truth Behind The Viral Moment
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWill Jutta Leerdam Earn $1 Million For Flashing Nike Sports Bra At Winter Olympics? Know Truth Behind The Viral Moment

Will Jutta Leerdam Earn $1 Million For Flashing Nike Sports Bra At Winter Olympics? Know Truth Behind The Viral Moment

Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam won gold in the 1,000m and silver in the 500m at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Her emotional and bold post-race moment, unzipping her suit to reveal a Nike sports bra, went viral. Marketing experts told AD and NOS she could earn over $1 million in bonuses and around $73,500 per sponsored Instagram post for showcasing the product. However, there's no confirmation.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Jutta Leerdam at Winter Olympics | Image Courtesy: X (Tara Bull)

From blistering speed on ice to a viral branding moment, Jutta Leerdam owned the spotlight at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Dutch star and fiancé of Jake Paul clinched gold in the 1,000 meters event and followed it up with a silver medal in the 500 metres, cementing her status as one of the Games' standout athletes.

But while her medals made headlines, it was what happened seconds after her victory that set social media ablaze.

Read Also
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Falls On Stage During Festival Appearance: What Exactly Happened To The...
article-image

Jutta Leerdam to earn $1M for viral fashion moment?

Overcome with emotion after storming to gold, the 27-year-old unzipped her racing suit, revealing a white Nike sports bra underneath. Cameras captured the tearful celebration and bold move, and it soon featured on Nike's Instagram handle with a massive following of 298 million users.

FPJ Shorts
Hrithik Roshan Does This 'Impossible' Eye Treatment, Actor Dropped Number Down By Half; Know Details
Hrithik Roshan Does This 'Impossible' Eye Treatment, Actor Dropped Number Down By Half; Know Details
Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?
Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?
UP Board 10th and 12th Exams To Begin Tomorrow: Check Timings, Entry Rules, And Exam Day Guidelines; Over 52 Lakh Students To Appear
UP Board 10th and 12th Exams To Begin Tomorrow: Check Timings, Entry Rules, And Exam Day Guidelines; Over 52 Lakh Students To Appear
Tu Yaa Main Film Composer Prateek Rajagopal Opens Up On Bollywood Debut- FPJ Exclusive
Tu Yaa Main Film Composer Prateek Rajagopal Opens Up On Bollywood Debut- FPJ Exclusive

Check out the post below:

As reported by the Daily Mail, Leerdam could earn $1million (£730,000) from Nike for this bold move. Advertising expert Frederique de Laat, founder of female athlete marketing agency Branthlete, told Dutch outlet AD, "With Nike, I suspect you’re looking at a figure of over a million."

Read Also
SZA Performs At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Celebration In India, Grammy-Winning Singer Goes Desi In...
article-image

Meanwhile, Meindert Schut, editor-in-chief of business magazine Quote, told NOS that with Leerdam's 6.2 million Instagram followers, she could command roughly one cent per follower for sponsored posts, potentially earning around $73,500 per Nike-branded upload.

Beyond her Nike moment, Leerdam was also used by Dutch retailer Hema following her gold medal win, when her makeup streaked down her face as she cried. Seizing the opportunity, Hema promoted their eyeliner with the tagline: "Water-resistant, even with tears of joy."

While media reports suggest hefty financial rewards for Leerdam's fiery fashion moments, there has not been any official confirmation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hrithik Roshan Does This 'Impossible' Eye Treatment, Actor Dropped Number Down By Half; Know Details
Hrithik Roshan Does This 'Impossible' Eye Treatment, Actor Dropped Number Down By Half; Know Details
Will Jutta Leerdam Earn $1 Million For Flashing Nike Sports Bra At Winter Olympics? Know Truth...
Will Jutta Leerdam Earn $1 Million For Flashing Nike Sports Bra At Winter Olympics? Know Truth...
Alarming! 4 Out Of 10 Indians Are Suffering From Fatty Liver Disease, Reveals Study; Know How You...
Alarming! 4 Out Of 10 Indians Are Suffering From Fatty Liver Disease, Reveals Study; Know How You...
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Falls On Stage During Festival Appearance: What Exactly Happened To The...
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Falls On Stage During Festival Appearance: What Exactly Happened To The...
Chinese New Year 2026: Things You Should Avoid On February 17 To Attract Money & Fortune
Chinese New Year 2026: Things You Should Avoid On February 17 To Attract Money & Fortune