 SZA Performs At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Celebration In India, Grammy-Winning Singer Goes Desi In Yellow Saree-Bindi Look - WATCH
Grammy-winning singer SZA attended and performed at Isha Foundation’s Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations in Coimbatore. She greeted the audience with “Namaskaram. Happy Mahashivratri,” led chants of “Shiv Shambhu,” and thanked Sadhguru. Dressed in a yellow saree with a bindi, the singer’s desi look and spiritual presence became a viral highlight of the night-long festival.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
article-image

Desi SZA fans were in for the ultimate surprise of their lives when the Grammy-winning star made an unexpected appearance at Isha Foundation's Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations in Coimbatore. Held on February 15 and 16 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Tamil Nadu, the annual Mahashivratri celebration draws thousands who gather in devotion to Lord Shiva. This year, however, the energy felt different. The crowd buzzed with excitement as SZA, accompanied by her mother, Audrey Rowe, joined the spiritual festivities.

SZA’s electrifying Mahashivratri moment

While attendees were already immersed in meditation, music, and chanting, SZA's unexpected stage appearance elevated the atmosphere even further. The American singer and songwriter greeted the audience with a heartfelt, "Namaskaram. Happy Mahashivratri." Her warmth instantly connected with the crowd.

article-image

She didn't just stop at greetings. In a now-viral moment, SZA led the massive gathering in chanting "Shiv Shambhu," encouraging everyone to dance and celebrate through the night. Expressing gratitude to Sadhguru for the invitation, she also lovingly introduced her mother to the audience, embracing the spiritual vibrancy of the event.

article-image

Going desi in style

Apart from her performance, SZA's desi avatar stole hearts across India. The singer draped herself in a simple yet striking yellow saree paired with a muted green blouse. She accessorised the look with statement kadas, rosy-toned makeup, and a classic middle-parted open hairstyle. A delicate bindi completed her elegant transformation, giving her a graceful desi glow.

Her mother, Audrey Rowe, complemented the occasion beautifully in a vibrant yellow kurta and palazzo set as she greeted the audience on stage.

