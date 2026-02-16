 'Please Come To Mumbai': Mumbaikars Disappointed As Kanye West Skip City, Announces First India Concert In Delhi
Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, will perform his first-ever India concert on March 29 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. While fans nationwide are thrilled, many Mumbaikars expressed disappointment online, urging him to add a Mumbai show. Organisers have not confirmed additional dates yet, leaving fans hopeful for another announcement.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

The moment Indian fans have been waiting for is finally here! Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has officially announced his first-ever performance in the country on March 29 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. While fans across India are celebrating the big news, Mumbaikars have one burning question: why not Mumbai?

Mumbai fans react to Kanye West India concert

The announcement sparked instant excitement online, but it also left a section of fans disappointed. Many from Mumbai flooded social media, hoping the rapper would add their city to the tour list. "It really should’ve been in Mumbai,” one fan commented.

"Bro, Mumbai???" wrote another, while a third shared the same senytiment, "mumbai yee re ye." "YE PLEASE COME TO BOMBAY I LOVE YOU," another user pleaded.

Some are still holding out hope. "Hahaha just wait and watch; after 18th feb they gonna add a mumbai show too," one fan wrote, while another predicted, "After booking, they'll do one more show in Mumbai."

For now, however, Delhi is the only confirmed stop.

All about Kanye's much-awaited debut!

The official news was broken by District on Instagram with the caption: "India. It’s time. Ye live 29 March | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. This is not a show. This is a statement."

The tickets for the concert will be live on February 18, 2026, at 4 PM on the District booking site.

The 48-year-old hitmaker, known for chart-toppers like Through the Wire, Stronger, Heartless, and Runaway, has long been regarded as one of hip-hop's most influential figures. His India debut marks a significant milestone for the country's rapidly expanding live music culture.

While Delhi gears up for what promises to be a historic night, Mumbai fans are crossing their fingers for a second date announcement. Until then, it looks like Ye’s first Indian stage will light up the capital and possibly make history.

