Kanye West Set For India Debut: Grammy-Winning Artist To Perform In Delhi—All About Date, Venue & Ticket Details

Kanye West to perform in India for the very first time | Photo Via X

Grammy-winning artist Kanye West is all set to make his first-ever debut in India this year. In a groundbreaking moment for the country's growing concert culture, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will perform his maiden show in India.

The mastermind behind iconic hip-hop albums and hits like Through the Wire, Stronger, Heartless, and Runaway will set Delhi on fire with his electrifying performance, further proving his global influence across countries and genres.

The 48-year-old singer will perform at New Delhi's Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29.

The update was also shared on District’s official Instagram handle, with the caption "India. It’s time. Ye live 29 March | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. This is not a show. This is a statement."

Soon after the announcement, fans were sent into a frenzy, with many expressing disappointment over Kanye not performing in Mumbai and other cities. However, it is not yet known whether additional shows will be announced. During Travis Scott's India tour, only a Delhi concert was initially revealed, but a Mumbai show was later added, leaving fans hopeful for a similar update.