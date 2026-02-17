Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Falls On Stage During Festival Appearance: What Exactly Happened To The Mexican Queen?

Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch collapses during Fruit and Flower Festival parade in Ambato |

A celebratory parade took an unexpected turn when Fátima Bosch, the reigning Miss Universe, suddenly collapsed during a public appearance, leaving crowds stunned and concerned. The incident occurred on Sunday, February 15, at the vibrant Fruit and Flower Festival in Ambato, Ecuador.

Fatima Bosch collapses on stage

Bosch, who represented Mexico and won the Miss Universe 2025 crown in Thailand last November, was attending the cultural celebration as part of her international tour duties. Dressed in a flowing mint-green gown, she stood atop a flower-decorated parade float, smiling and waving at the cheering crowd.

However, videos circulating online show the moment the Mexican beauty queen appeared unsteady. She reached for a railing behind her, seemingly trying to regain balance, before dropping to her knees on the platform. Within seconds, a woman climbed onto the float to assist her. Despite the alarming fall, Bosch remained conscious and was seen speaking to the person helping her.

What really happened?

Following the incident, the Miss Universe Organization addressed concerns. In a statement to People, the organisation's Head of Communications, Miguel Ángel Martínez, clarified that Bosch "experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness after several hours of outdoor participation" during the festival parade.

"As a precaution, she was immediately assisted by her team and local medical personnel on site," the statement continued. "She remained conscious, was evaluated promptly, and recovered quickly. Out of an abundance of care, her schedule was adjusted to allow for appropriate rest and hydration. She is feeling well and expressed her sincere appreciation for the warmth and hospitality she received in Ecuador."

Martínez further explained, "Fátima is currently on her official international Miss Universe World Tour, which includes cultural, humanitarian, and community engagements across multiple countries. At every stop, we work in close coordination with local organisers and medical teams to ensure the safety and well-being of our titleholders." He reiterated that the "health and security" of Miss Universe delegates remains the organisation's highest priority.