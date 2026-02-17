USA Star Cricket Players Seek Blessings At Tirupati Temple Amid ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

Image: PTI/X

Amid the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, members of the United States national cricket team took time off from competition to visit the sacred hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. Led by captain Monank Patel, the group also included seasoned players such as Milind Kumar and Saurabh Netravalkar, who joined hundreds of devotees in offering prayers and seeking divine blessings.

Images and posts shared on social media showed the players respectfully participating in rituals and absorbing the spiritual atmosphere atop the Tirumala hills, a momentum‑boosting break from their intense competitive schedules.

Cricket teams from around the world often embrace cultural experiences and local traditions during major events, and for the USA side, this moment of reflection underscored both the significance of the host country’s heritage and the personal journeys of players with Indian roots and connections.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Fans Perform Havan & Pooja On Maha Shivratri For Team India Ahead Of Epic Showdown In Colombo; Video

As anticipation builds for the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, fans across the country turned to faith, performing havan and special poojas in temples to pray for Team India’s triumph. The blockbuster encounter, one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries, coincides this year with the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri, adding a deeper spiritual significance to the occasion.

From early morning, devotees gathered at prominent temples. Priests conducted havans, chanting Vedic mantras while offering prayers for the health, focus, and success of the Indian players. Many fans were seen holding placards with messages of support, while others performed rudrabhishek rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri, which celebrates devotion to Lord Shiva and symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, amplified the emotional fervor. Supporters expressed hope that the blessings sought on this sacred day would translate into a strong performance on the field.

Cricket and faith often intertwine in India, especially ahead of marquee contests against Pakistan. Social media platforms were flooded with images and videos of devotees lighting diyas, breaking coconuts, and chanting prayers for victory.

With national pride at stake and spiritual faith running high, fans believe that divine blessings combined with on-field excellence can guide Team India to a memorable win in today’s much-awaited showdown.