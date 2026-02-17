Who Is Yuvraj Samra? Canada's Power Hitter Smashes Phenomenal Century Against New Zealand During ICC T20 World Cup

Image: JioHotstar/X

Yuvraj Samra is a 19‑year‑old rising star for the Canada national cricket team known for his powerful left‑handed batting and aggressive stroke play. Born on 29 September 2006 in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, Samra has quickly become one of his country’s most exciting young talents since making his T20I debut in March 2025.

During Canada’s Group D clash against New Zealand in Chennai at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Samra delivered a stunning performance, smashing a maiden T20 World Cup century to anchor his team’s innings. He scored 110 runs off 65 balls, featuring a mix of powerful boundaries and towering sixes that showcased his fearlessness and class on the big stage. The knock included multiple fours and sixes, underlining his ability to dominate high‑quality bowling attacks.

Samra’s century not only lit up the match but also served notice that Canadian cricket has a genuine marquee bat in its ranks. His blend of timing, power and confidence suggests a bright future ahead as Canada seeks to punch above its weight in world tournaments.