 Shocking Mockery! Scotland Player Hilariously Trolls Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq's 'Stop‑And‑Pause' Bowling Action Amid ICC T20 WC; Video
During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq drew attention for his unique stop‑and‑pause bowling action. Cleared by authorities, his motion became a playful target when a Scotland player mimicked it during practice at Eden Gardens, sparking laughter among teammates and fans, and quickly going viral on social media.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
Image: CricketCentrl/X

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has seen an unexpected stir off the field, as Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq became the subject of lighthearted mockery during practice sessions.

Tariq’s distinctive stop‑and‑pause bowling action, marked by a noticeable hesitation before releasing the ball, has drawn attention across teams and fans alike. While the motion has been cleared by cricket authorities, it has become a talking point among rival players. During a net session at Eden Gardens, a Scotland player was reportedly seen mimicking Tariq’s rhythm, drawing laughter from onlookers and capturing attention on social media.

With the World Cup progressing, all eyes will be on Tariq to see whether he can convert the buzz surrounding his bowling action into match-winning performances, while continuing to navigate the playful (and sometimes pointed) attention from opponents and fans alike.

Shaheen Afridi & Usman Tariq Left Standing In Embarrassment As Team India Walks Past Without Shaking Hands Post IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match; Video

In a highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo, India demolished Pakistan by 61 runs in a dominant display that underlined their strength in high‑profile encounters between the arch‑rivals.

But the pre‑match tension didn’t end on the field. Long before the first ball was bowled, a “no‑handshake” policy, adopted by the Indian team since the 2025 Asia Cup, set the tone for the encounter. India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha avoided the traditional handshake at the toss, reflecting lingering political tensions that have spilled into the cricketing arena.

When the match ended, a similar scene unfolded. As the Indian players celebrated their comprehensive victory, Pakistani stars like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Tariq stood waiting near the field hoping for the customary gesture of sportsmanship. But the Indian team walked past without engaging, no handshakes, no eye contact, before heading straight to their dressing room.

The sight of Afridi and Tariq looking on was widely shared on social media, sparking debate among cricket fans. Supporters from both sides have weighed in, some defending India’s stance as symbolic of broader national sentiment, others arguing that sport should rise above politics and uphold traditions like the post‑match handshake.

Cricket commentators note that this is not the first time the ritual was skipped; the two teams have avoided handshakes at key moments since geopolitical strains intensified last year. Whether this becomes a new norm in Indo‑Pak clashes remains a topic of passionate discussion among fans and experts alike.

