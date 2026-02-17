 Shocking Betrayal Or Master Plan? Masked Attacker Lays Out Logan Paul In Brutal Curb Stomp Attack On WWE Raw; Video
Shocking Betrayal Or Master Plan? Masked Attacker Lays Out Logan Paul In Brutal Curb Stomp Attack On WWE Raw; Video

On WWE Raw, a hooded attacker ambushed Logan Paul after he and his partners won a six-man tag match. As Paul taunted commentator Michael Cole, the masked figure appeared and delivered a curb stomp on the announce desk before escaping, shocking the WWE Universe and leaving Paul’s teammates unable to intervene in time.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Image: WWE/X

On the latest edition of WWE Raw, a mysterious hooded attacker struck once again, targeting Logan Paul in a shocking post-match ambush that has reignited speculation across the WWE Universe. The incident took place after a high-profile six-man tag team match that saw The Vision, Paul alongside Bronson Reed and Austin Theory, emerge victorious over the team of LA Knight and Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

After the bout, Paul grabbed a headset and began ranting at announcer Michael Cole when the unidentified hooded figure suddenly appeared. The attacker delivered a brutal curb stomp to Paul on the announce desk before fleeing into the crowd, leaving fans stunned and Paul’s allies scrambling too late to react.

This is not the first time the masked assailant has appeared. The hooded figure has been a recurring presence since the WWE Royal Rumble, where he was first seen ambushing Bron Breakker and has also taken out Theory in previous segments.

WWE officials on Raw have neither confirmed nor revealed the attacker’s identity, but speculation among fans and pundits is rampant. A common theory points toward Seth Rollins, largely because the hooded man uses the iconic curb stomp finisher associated with him, though no official confirmation has yet been made on television.

The repeated attacks on members of The Vision have added a tense undercurrent to Raw’s narrative, intertwining with ongoing feuds and potential Elimination Chamber implications. With WrestleMania season looming, the identity and motives of the hooded attacker are expected to become a major storyline focus in the coming weeks.

