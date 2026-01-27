 Selfie Goes Awkward As Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali 'Nudges' Fan Out Of Way; Viral Video Sparks Debate
Selfie Goes Awkward As Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali 'Nudges' Fan Out Of Way; Viral Video Sparks Debate

Selfie Goes Awkward As Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali 'Nudges' Fan Out Of Way; Viral Video Sparks Debate

Former WWE star The Great Khali sparked online discussion after a video showed him gently nudging a fan during a selfie moment. The clip captures the fan accidentally blocking Khali’s path as he moved forward. Khali responded by lightly pushing the fan to clear space, drawing attention due to his imposing stature.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Image: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Former WWE superstar The Great Khali was involved in a brief but widely discussed moment after a video surfaced showing him nudging a fan while posing for a selfie. The incident occurred as the fan attempted to take a photograph with the towering wrestling legend but inadvertently stepped into Khali’s path.

In a clip shared by Viral Bhayani, Khali can be seen moving forward when the fan accidentally blocks his way. The former World Heavyweight Champion responds by gently nudging the individual in the back, seemingly to clear space and continue walking. While the interaction was brief, it quickly caught the attention of fans online due to Khali’s massive stature and intimidating presence.

Many viewers pointed out that the moment did not appear aggressive, suggesting it was an unintentional act caused by the fan’s positioning rather than any display of anger. Others highlighted the challenges public figures face when navigating crowds, especially athletes of Khali’s size.

Despite the brief controversy, the moment appears to be a minor misunderstanding rather than a serious altercation, and no injuries or further confrontation were reported.

Clash Of Heavyweights! Vijender Singh & Great Khali Involved In Arm Wrestling Match Ahead Of Pro Panja League Season 2; Video

With Pro Panja League set to get underway on August 5, Rohtak Rowdies' Brand Ambassador Vijender Singh and Sher-e-Ludhiana's brand ambassador Khali were engaged in a casual arm wrestling bout. A video of the same has been uploaded on the official handle of the Pro Panja League as two powerful men clashed.

Six teams in Mumbai Muscle, Jaipur Veers, Kiraak Hyderabad, Sher-e-Ludhiana, Rohtak Rowdies and MP Hathodas will vie for the coveted title. Kochi KD's had won the first title and will be looking to repeat that success again.

Watch the below video from the opening ceremony:

Vijender Singh, a highly accomplished boxer, had notably clinched the Olympic medal in the Beijing Olympics in 2008 in the men's middle-weight quarter-final. The Great Khali, meanwhile, has had appearances in the WWE and famously won the World Heavyweight Championship in a Battle Royale bout in 2007.

