IND Vs ZIM, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Slams 24-Ball 50 Against Zimbabwe In Hitting Spree

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his red hot form with another fine batting performance in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. The left-hander smoked his second half-century of the tournament in the IND vs ZIM clash in Bulawayo on Tuesday. Suryavanshi reached his milestone just 24 balls, continuing his tendency to go hard after the bowling.

The 14-year-old smashed Michael Blignaut for a six and a boundary in the second over to get going. He then added another four and six in the next two overs even as Aaron George was dismissed. Panashe Mazai took most of the heat in the 7th over, with Vaibhav blasting 16 with wo more sixes.

Balls taken by Vaibhav Suryavanshi to get to his 50s in U19 ODIs

19 balls vs SA, Benoni

20 balls vs ENG, Northampton

24 balls vs SL, Sharjah

24 balls vs ENG, Worcester

24 balls vs SA, Benoni

24 balls vs ZIM, Bulawayo

30 balls vs UAE, Dubai

30 balls vs BAN, Bulawayo

54 balls vs AUS, Brisbane

Suryavanshi soon was dismissed after reaching his half-century. The 14-year-old will be disappointed given he looked set for a big score on Tuesday. Nonetheless, the Rajasthan Royals ace gave India the perfect platform to build and put up a big score against the hosts.

In the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, Suryavanshi is India's leading run getter despite being the youngest member of the squad. The 14-year-old has 166 runs in 4 innings, with two half-centuries. In typical Suryavanshi fashion, his strike rate is a mind boggling 133.87.