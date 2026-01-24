ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Again In Asia Cup Final Repeat As Mhatre & Co Seal Super Sixers Berth

India and Pakistan will once again lock horns in an ICC event as the U19 World Cup 2026 heads into the next round. The two teams had faced off in the U19 Asia Cup Final in December with Pakistan winning on that account. Now, Ayush Mhatre and Co have a chance to avenge that defeat and push towards another U19 title.

The format of the U19 World Cup sees three teams each from Group A and D forming Group 1, with the rest forming Group 2. Thus India and Pakistan, who were in separate groups will now lock horns in the Super Sixers.

Australia vs South Africa at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

West Indies vs Ireland at High Performance Oval, Windhoek

January 26, 2026

USA vs Scotland at Harare Sports Club, Harare

England vs Bangladesh at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

January 27, 2026

Pakistan vs New Zealand at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs India at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 28, 2026

Australia vs West Indies at Harare Sports Club, Harare

January 29, 2026

South Africa vs Sri Lanka at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 30, 2026

Afghanistan vs Ireland at Harare Sports Club, Harare

New Zealand vs England at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 31, 2026

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club, Harare

February 1, 2026

Pakistan vs India at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

February 3

Semi-final 1 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

February 4

Semi-final 2 at Harare Sports Club, Harare

February 6

Final at Harare Sports Club, Harare