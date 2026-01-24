ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Again In Asia Cup Final Repeat As Mhatre & Co Seal Super Sixers Berth

India and Pakistan will once again lock horns in an ICC event as the U19 World Cup 2026 heads into the next round. The two teams had faced off in the U19 Asia Cup Final in December with Pakistan winning on that account. Now, Ayush Mhatre and Co have a chance to avenge that defeat and push towards another U19 title.
The format of the U19 World Cup sees three teams each from Group A and D forming Group 1, with the rest forming Group 2. Thus India and Pakistan, who were in separate groups will now lock horns in the Super Sixers.
January 25, 2026
Australia vs South Africa at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
West Indies vs Ireland at High Performance Oval, Windhoek
January 26, 2026
USA vs Scotland at Harare Sports Club, Harare
England vs Bangladesh at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
January 27, 2026
Pakistan vs New Zealand at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe vs India at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
January 28, 2026
Australia vs West Indies at Harare Sports Club, Harare
January 29, 2026
South Africa vs Sri Lanka at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
January 30, 2026
Afghanistan vs Ireland at Harare Sports Club, Harare
New Zealand vs England at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
January 31, 2026
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club, Harare
February 1, 2026
Pakistan vs India at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
February 3
Semi-final 1 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
February 4
Semi-final 2 at Harare Sports Club, Harare
February 6
Final at Harare Sports Club, Harare