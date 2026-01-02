Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive WWE Championship Belt From John Cena At Big Bash League?

Image: RayhamUnplugged/X

A viral image on X (formerly Twitter) claims that Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam received a WWE Championship belt from wrestling stars John Cena, The Big Show, and Roman Reigns during the Big Bash League. The photo shows Azam holding the belt while standing beside the WWE legends, and the post has led many fans to believe the unusual crossover actually took place.

However, the claim is false. There is no report from the Big Bash League, any participating franchise, WWE, or credible sports media confirming such an event. None of the wrestlers were present at a BBL match, and there has never been an official collaboration involving a WWE title presentation to a cricketer. If such an event had occurred, it would have been widely covered across global sports news.

Fact-checkers reviewing the photo found that it is AI generated. The image shows typical AI artifacts such as mismatched lighting, distorted edges, and unnatural blending where the figures meet. Similar fabricated celebrity mash-ups have gone viral before. While Babar Azam is indeed playing in the Big Bash League, he did not receive any WWE belt, and the viral post is misleading. The picture circulating online depicts an event that never happened.

'Drama Karega': Ramiz Raja Brutally Mocks Babar Azam With Bizarre Remark During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match; Video

In a moment of controversy during the opening Test between Pakistan and South Africa, former Pakistani cricketer and current commentator Ramiz Raja was overheard making a dismissive remark about Pakistan batter Babar Azam shortly after a critical DRS decision.

When Babar Azam was initially given out early in Pakistan’s innings, he opted for DRS, confident that he had not edged the ball. The decision was overturned, vindicating him. As the DRS review unfolded, Raja was heard telling a colleague in Hindi, “yeh out hai, drama karega” (“He is out, he is just making drama”). The remark, though not broadcast live on air, was captured in the background and stirred criticism from fans who saw it as disrespectful.

Though Babar eventually fell later in the innings, the incident raised questions about neutrality and professionalism in commentary. While former players often bring passion to their commentary, remarks like these risk undermining the integrity expected from broadcasters and analysts.

Ramiz Raja has not issued an apology or statement so far. As tensions already run high in cricket’s passionate environment, this episode adds fuel to ongoing debates about bias, decorum, and respect in the broadcast booth, a reminder that even off-mic moments can have major repercussions in the digital age.