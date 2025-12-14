'This Is Not PSL, Zimbu': BBL, Netizens Troll Babar Azam Over Flop Debut For Sydney Sixers During Big Bash League 2025-26 Opener | VIDEO

Babar Azam | X | BBL

Perth, December 14: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has been in the spotlight ever since he was signed to play for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26. The Pakistani cricket fans had high expectations from their favourite batter in Australia. However, Babar Azam had a flop show during his debut match in the BBL in clash against Perth Scorchers at the Perth Stadium.

'First Ball Dot'

Babar Azam came to bat after Daniel Hughes was out early in the innings. Babar took four balls to open his account in the game. Big Bash League's social media account trolled Babar Azam for his dot balls with the tweet which read, "Babar Azam's first ball in the Big Bash is... A dot!"

However, Babar Azam could not continue his innings for long in the rain-hit 11 overs opener against Perth Scorchers. He was dismissed for only two runs from five balls. He was caught on long off on a short delivery from Brody Couch. He also survived a close call in his short inning.

BBL Trolls Babar

BBL shared the video of him getting out on social media with the caption, "BABAR AZAM OUT FOR 2!" Another post read, "Not the debut Babar Azam was after for the Sydney Sixers."

Brilliant Catch

He had only one moment to cherish in the game when he caught a blinder in the slip to get rid of Mitchell Marsh. He was seen celebrating the wicket with a roar. BBL also shared the video of the brilliant catch on social media and said, "CATCH! Babar Azam takes a beauty to remove Mitch Marsh."

Everyone expected this debut, even the Sydney Sixers 😂 — Cricket Lover 🏏 (@Crick97924Lover) December 14, 2025

Netizens Troll Babar

The internet users also trolled Babar Azam for his poor performance in the opener. One of the users called him "Zimbu." Another said, "Gobar azam missed his century by 98 runs." A user also said, "Everyone expected this debut, even the Sydney Sixers."

Gobar azam missed his century by 98 runs. — pointofview97 (@pointofview197) December 14, 2025

A user also said, "This is not PSL, Zimbu." One of the users also said, "More runs than VK in BBL."

Compared With Kohli

The user compared him with Virat Kohli again as he has scored more runs than Virat in the Big Bash League as King Kohli has never featured in the Australian league.