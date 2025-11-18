'Zimbabar Flop Hogaya': Netizens Troll Babar Azam After He Got Out For A Duck During PAK Vs ZIM T20 Match

Image: X

Cricket fans on social media erupted with humour and sarcasm after Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck during Pakistan’s clash against Zimbabwe in the T20I Tri-Series at Rawalpindi. The early dismissal of the star batter became the biggest talking point of the match, triggering an immediate wave of memes and light-hearted trolling across X.

Babar, known for his elegance and reliability at the top, walked out with expectations high but found himself walking back just as quickly. The silence inside the stadium lasted only seconds before social media set ablaze with creativity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amid the comic chaos, the incident even sparked discussions about pressure on senior players during multi-team tournaments and how a single early wicket often becomes exaggerated under the spotlight of social media.

Here's how the netizens reacted

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the Tri-Series still has matches to go, the incident once again proved how online audiences have reshaped post-match narratives. With every performance magnified and every failure instantly memefied, players today face a unique kind of scrutiny. As Pakistan prepares for its upcoming fixtures, all eyes will once again be on Babar Azam, not only to deliver with the bat but also to silence the meme-makers who had a field day at his expense.