MSSA: Don Bosco Matunga Wins Boys And Girls U-10 Handball Titles

Don Bosco Matunga U-10 boys handball team |

Don Bosco International School, Matunga won both boys and girls titles in the Under-10 Dream Sports MSSA Handball Tournament at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.

Bosco boys beat Thakur Ramnarayan Public school for the title. Sanjeevani World School bagged the third place.

In the girls U-10 category, Don Bosco prevailed over Vasant Vihar High School to bag the top spot. Kohinoor International School got third place.

Don Bosco Matunga U-10 girls team |

Universal, Notre Dame, JBCN Parel progress

The Universal (Dahisar) edged Swami Vivekanand (Kandivali) 1-0 in the U-16 Boys Division IV pre-quarterfinals of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football tournament at Wings Sports Centre, Bandra on Tuesday. Dhruv Amola scored the decisive goal.

Notre Dame School (Vasai) registered a confident 2-0 win over Bombay Scottish ‘B’ (Mahim) through Nathan Mendonca and Ashton Martin goals. In the third matchup, JBCN International (Parel) defeated JBCN International (Oshiwara) 1-0, courtesy of Reyansh Chheda's goal.

The U-16 Girls 4th Division Quarterfinals brought a wave of decisive results. Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) began with a composed 2-0 win over Don Bosco International (Matunga), featuring goals from Jaezelle Fernandes and Rozanne Nazareth. Green Acres (Chembur) then battled past Gopal Sharma International (Powai) 1-0 through Insiyah B.

The standout performance of the day came from Lilavatibai Podar ISC (Khar), who defeated VCW AVM (Bandra) 8-0, powered by a sensational double hat-trick (6 goals) from Sanvi Chaubey and a brace by Harshita Singh. The final quarterfinal ended goalless between Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) and Bombay Scottish (Mahim), before Cathedral clinched the shootout 3-2 with successful penalties from Arianna Mehta, Shanaya Doctor, and Riddhima Daiya.

MSSA Academy team in 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025

Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) Academy from Mumbai is participating in the 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 held at Kurukshetra University, Haryana. The tournament began on November 16, with the final scheduled for November 23. It features 15 academy teams from across India, divided into four pools (Pool A, B, C, D). MSSA team is placed in Pool A alongside Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, and Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy. Top two in each pool move to semi-finals. The championship is part of Hockey India’s grassroots development pathway for junior women’s hockey in India.

MSSA Academy Team

1. Aarnaisha Shetty (GK)

2. Sarika Manaram Choudhary

3. Avishka Hemant Parab

4. Hanin Dilshad Qureshi

5. Kiara Rajesh Sharma

6. Purva Sachin Loke

7. Jumana Mustafa Kesuri

8. Treanil Jeevan Chand

9. Ruksar Mohd Hussain Shaikh

10. Viva Vijaykumar

11. Liz Clinton Gomes (C)

12. Anshika Yadav

13. Riya Manoj Gupta

14. Devanshi Ganesh Jadhav

15. Tanaysha Trevor Machado

16. Tanmayi Ganesh ThikruL

17. Ragini Govind Gupta (GK)

18. Sagun Sharma

✅ TEAM STAFF

* Team Manager: Ms. Roomel D’Souza

* Asst Manager: Mr. Ram Ahiwale

* Coach: Ms. Sheetal Dhruvchand Vishwakarma