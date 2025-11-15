 MSSA Handball: Jamnabai Narsee School Dominates In Under-8 Category
The Juhu School wins both boys and girls U-8 MSSA Handball titles

Irfan HajiUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
Jamnabai Narsee School defeated Thakur Ramnarayan Public school in the boys U-8 final. |

Jamnabai Narsee School dominated the Under-8 Dream Sports MSSA Handball Tournament at MSSA Ground, Azad Maidan on Saturday. The Juhu School won the boys and girls titles.

In the boys category, Jamnabai Narsee captured the championship title with a dominant and disciplined display throughout the tournament. Thakur Ramnarayan Public School secured the runners-up position after a commendable effort, while Orchids The International School claimed third place with a strong performance.

Jamnabai Narsee School defeated St. Anne's High School in the Girls U-8 final.

Jamnabai Narsee School defeated St. Anne's High School in the Girls U-8 final. |

Jamnabai Narsee School continued its winning streak by clinching the Girls Under-8 title as well, completing a remarkable double victory on the day. St. Anne’s High School finished as runners-up, and Thakur Ramnarayan Public School earned third place following an impressive showing.

The handball tournament delivered an action-packed day of competition, as young athletes from across Mumbai put forth spirited performances in the Boys Under-8 and Girls Under-8 categories.

