MSSA: Arya Vidya Mandir And Auxilium Convent Clinch Top Honours In Handball

Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra West) emerged champions after a dominant run through the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Handball Tournament in the Boys U-16 category. Yashodham High School (Goregaon) finished as runners-up following a closely fought final, while St. Joseph’s High School (Wadala) secured third place with a strong performance in the playoff.

The Girls U-16 final saw Auxilium Convent High School (Wadala) lift the title after a confident display. The J.B. Vachha High School (Dadar) finished second, and Vibgyor High (Goregaon) claimed third place to round off an exciting day of handball action.

BJPC Institution and St. Xavier’s Impress at Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football

BJPC Institution (Charni Road) delivered one of the day’s standout performances in the Under-16 Boys 4th Division matches of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament. BJPC defeated Ryan Global (Andheri) 3–0 at Goans Ground. Rafey Khan and Daksh Doodwadkar found the net, while an own goal from Jaskaran Singh rounded off a confident victory.

St. Xavier’s (Bhandup) also impressed with a composed 2–0 win over Rustomjee Cambridge International ‘B’ (Dahisar), courtesy of goals from Leon D’Souza and Rishabh Singh.

Elsewhere, The Universal (Tardeo) edged Kanakia International (Chembur) 1–0 through Raj Bhansali’s winner, while both G.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) vs New Horizon (Airoli) and Beacon High (Khar) vs Oxford Public (Kandivali) ended in goalless stalemates.

Results

U-16 Boys 4th Division – Goans Ground

G.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) 0 drew New Horizon (Airoli) 0

BJPC Institution (Charni Road) 3 (Rafey Khan, Daksh Doodwadkar, Jaskaran Singh OG) bt Ryan Global (Andheri) 0

The Universal (Tardeo) 1 (Raj Bhansali) bt Kanakia International (Chembur) 0

Beacon High (Khar) 0 drew Oxford Public (Kandivali) 0

St. Xavier’s (Bhandup) 2 (Leon D’Souza, Rishabh Singh) bt Rustomjee Cambridge Int. ‘B’ (Dahisar) 0