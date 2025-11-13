IND vs SA, 1st Test, Match Preview: High-Stakes Battle Set To Unfold At Iconic Eden Gardens In Kolkata

Image: Shubman Gill/Temba Bavuma/Instagram

The cricketing world turns its eyes to Kolkata as India and South Africa gear up for the first Test of the much-anticipated two-match series at the iconic Eden Gardens, starting November 14. This encounter promises a thrilling battle between two formidable sides, one known for its dominance at home and the other eager to prove its mettle in subcontinental conditions.

For India, the spotlight will once again be on their new-look Test side under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir. After a successful limited-overs leg, India now return to their fortress in the longest format. Eden Gardens, with its rich history and passionate crowd, has been a happy hunting ground for India, and they will look to make the most of familiar conditions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, arrive with renewed confidence after competitive performances in the shorter formats. However, their biggest challenge will be adapting to Indian conditions and facing the trial by spin.

Weather and pitch conditions are expected to play a pivotal role. The Eden Gardens surface is likely to offer early assistance to seamers under the humidity of Kolkata’s mornings before gradually turning into a spinner’s paradise. Batting first and putting up a big total could be decisive, as history often favors teams that dominate the first two days.

With the stage set, legends ready, and fans eager, November 14 at Eden Gardens is more than just a match, it’s a cricketing festival awaiting its next chapter.

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Blessings At Kalighat Temple Ahead Of IND vs SA, 1st Test Match At Kolkata; Video

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir sought divine blessings ahead of the upcoming Test series against South Africa by visiting the historic Kalighat Temple in Kolkata. The visit came just days before the first Test, which begins on November 14 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Gambhir, known for his spiritual inclination and calm demeanor off the field, offered prayers to Goddess Kali, seeking strength and success for the national side as they gear up for the high-profile series. His visit drew attention from fans and devotees alike, many of whom gathered at the temple to catch a glimpse of the former India opener.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The first Test will be played at Eden Gardens, while the second and final match will take place in Guwahati from November 22, marking the city’s debut as a Test venue.

Gambhir’s temple visit symbolizes a moment of faith and focus before the team takes the field, reflecting the blend of tradition and preparation that often precedes major cricketing battles in India.