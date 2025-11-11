IND vs SA, 1st Test: CAB Set To Unveil Special Gold Coin Featuring Mahatma Gandhi & Nelson Mandela During Toss Time At Eden Gardens

Image: Shubman Gill/Temba Bavuma/Instagram

A unique gesture celebrating peace, freedom, and non-violence will mark the start of the India–South Africa Test series, as a special gold coin featuring Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela will be used for the toss in the opening Test at Eden Gardens on November 14.

According to a report by India Today, the gold coin has been introduced by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to symbolize the shared legacy of Gandhi and Mandela, two global icons of peace. The India–South Africa series is contested for the Freedom Trophy, an award established to honour their contributions to humanity and their enduring message of non-violence.

CAB President Sourav Ganguly revealed that the coin was specially crafted for the series and will make its debut at the toss ceremony before the first Test in Kolkata. The initiative adds a symbolic layer to the series that already celebrates the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

On the eve of the Test, the CAB will host the Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture on November 13, with Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar delivering the keynote address. Cricketers from both sides are expected to attend the event, which pays tribute to the late administrator who played a key role in shaping modern Indian cricket.

The first Test begins on November 14 at Eden Gardens, while the second match of the two-Test series will be played in Guwahati from November 22.

'He Will Continue To Do...': Sourav Ganguly Reflects On Shubman Gill's Captaincy Ahead Of IND vs SA Series; Video

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has praised Shubman Gill for his impressive leadership and batting skills, highlighting the young star’s remarkable achievements as India prepares to face South Africa.

Speaking about Gill, Ganguly said, “Shubman Gill is very good. He is a fantastic batsman and a very good captain. He captained India remarkably in England. As a young boy, going to England and captaining in England is not easy. He will continue to do well for India as a Captain.”

Ganguly’s remarks underline the trust and admiration that India’s cricketing legends have for the 26-year-old. Leading a national side in challenging conditions, particularly in England where pitches and weather often test even seasoned players, is no small feat. Gill’s calm demeanor, tactical understanding, and ability to inspire his teammates have already drawn attention on the international stage.

As India prepares for the upcoming series against South Africa, Ganguly’s comments serve as a vote of confidence in Gill’s captaincy. Fans and analysts will be keen to see how the young captain balances his batting responsibilities with leading the team, as India aims to continue its strong form across formats.

Shubman Gill’s rise as a leader at such a young age signals a new era in Indian cricket, blending youthful energy with strategic insight, and Ganguly believes that the best is yet to come for Gill.