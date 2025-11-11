'Urgent Help Would Be Appreciated': Sumit Nagal Demands Assistance From Chinese Embassy After Visa Gets Rejected For Australian Open Playoff

Image:X

India’s top-ranked tennis player, Sumit Nagal, has urged Chinese authorities to reconsider his visa rejection ahead of the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off in Chengdu. The 28-year-old made a public appeal on X, tagging the Chinese Ambassador and Embassy spokesperson, after his visa application was reportedly denied without explanation.

He wrote,"Respected @China_Amb_India and @ChinaSpox_India. I am Sumit Nagal, India’s No.1 Tennis player. I am supposed to fly to China soon to represent India at the Australian Open Playoff. But my visa was rejected without reason. Your urgent help would be much appreciated."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With his visa plea unresolved, Nagal’s path to another Grand Slam appearance remains in jeopardy. As of now, neither the Chinese Embassy, the All India Tennis Association (AITA), nor Tennis Australia has commented on the issue.

About Chengdu tournament

The Chengdu tournament, slated for November 24–29, is a key qualifying event for players across the Asia-Pacific region. Organized by Tennis Australia in partnership with the Chinese Tennis Association, it grants one of its participants a coveted main-draw wildcard for the 2026 Australian Open.

If the matter is not resolved swiftly, Nagal would be forced to miss the event, which could hurt his chances to enter 2026 season's first Grand Slam.

After losing his place in top-100, the 27-year-old from Jhajjar, Haryana, cannot enter the top events like Grand Slams as a direct entrant and would depend on wild card entries or Qualifiers.

Nagal, currently ranked 275th in the world, rose to prominence last year after breaking into the top 100 and pulling off a major upset over 25th seed Alexander Bublik in the 2024 Australian Open first round. He also made history as the first Indian man to win a Masters 1000 match on clay at the Monte Carlo Masters, cementing his position as the country’s leading singles player.