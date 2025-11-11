 Shreyas Iyer’s Oxygen Level Plunged To 50 After Field Spleen Injury In Sydney: Report
The 30-year-old, attempting a diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey, sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen that resulted in a laceration of his spleen and internal bleeding.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Image: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer endured one of the most frightening moments of his career last month when his oxygen level dropped to 50 for 10 minutes after suffering a severe on-field injury during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. A source, while speaking to The Indian Express, revealed, he wasn’t able to stand properly. There was a complete black out around him and it took him some time to come back to normal.

The 30-year-old, attempting a diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey, sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen that resulted in a laceration of his spleen and internal bleeding. The situation turned critical within moments of the incident. BCCI stated,“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same,”

article-image

Will Shreyas Iyer play ODI series against South Africa?

After being discharged, Iyer is now recuperating under continuous medical supervision. While his recovery has shown encouraging progress, doctors have advised him to rest for at least another month before returning to competitive cricket.

“The board and selection committee don’t want to rush him back,” a senior official said, confirming that Iyer is unlikely to feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa starting November 30. The series, scheduled in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam, will proceed without the Mumbai batter as he focuses on regaining full match fitness.

article-image

Shreyas Iyer shares picture from beach in Australia

Shreyas shared an update on his recovery on Instagram on Monday. Sharing a picture taken at a beach in Australia, Iyer wrote,"Sun's been a great therapy. Grateful to be back, Thanks for all the love and care,". Wearing a blue bucket hat and reflector sunglasses, the star batter looked relaxed as he embraced his beach-vacation comeback.

Iyer was not picked for a two-match Test series against South Africa, starting November 14 in Kolkata.

