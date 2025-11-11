Lionel Messi Catches Romantic Couple Off Guard By Strolling Past Them On Barcelona Streets; Video

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram/x

A romantic moment on the streets of Barcelona turned unforgettable for a young couple when football legend Lionel Messi unexpectedly appeared in the background of their video. The clip, which shows the pair enjoying each other's company before spotting Messi strolling behind them with his entourage. The video of the moment has now gone viral on social media.

The surprise sighting came shortly after Messi made an unannounced visit to the renovated Camp Nou on Sunday night, November 9, fueling fresh speculation about a potential return to his former club. The 38-year-old shared photos of himself at the newly renovated stadium, marking his first visit since leaving Barcelona in 2021 after 17 glorious years.

He captioned the post, "Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to..."

Lionel Messi's journey with Barcelona

During his time with the Blaugrana, Messi claimed 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies, and three FIFA Club World Cups before moving to Paris Saint-Germain and later joining Inter Miami in 2023. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has planned a major tribute for the legendary forward at the renovated venue next summer.

The iconic Camp Nou, meanwhile, has been under construction since 2023, with Barcelona having temporarily moved to Estadi Olimpic Lluís Companys or the Olympic Stadium for the last couple of seasons. The renovated stadium will have a capacity of 104,000 once the renovation work is completed, which will make it the largest football stadium in Europe