 Lionel Messi Catches Romantic Couple Off Guard By Strolling Past Them On Barcelona Streets; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLionel Messi Catches Romantic Couple Off Guard By Strolling Past Them On Barcelona Streets; Video

Lionel Messi Catches Romantic Couple Off Guard By Strolling Past Them On Barcelona Streets; Video

The surprise sighting came shortly after Messi made an unannounced visit to the renovated Camp Nou on Sunday night, November 9, fueling fresh speculation about a potential return to his former club.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram/x

A romantic moment on the streets of Barcelona turned unforgettable for a young couple when football legend Lionel Messi unexpectedly appeared in the background of their video. The clip, which shows the pair enjoying each other's company before spotting Messi strolling behind them with his entourage. The video of the moment has now gone viral on social media.

Read Also
Is Lionel Messi Returning To Barcelona? Argentina Legend Drops Major Hint After Visit To Camp Nou;...
article-image

The surprise sighting came shortly after Messi made an unannounced visit to the renovated Camp Nou on Sunday night, November 9, fueling fresh speculation about a potential return to his former club. The 38-year-old shared photos of himself at the newly renovated stadium, marking his first visit since leaving Barcelona in 2021 after 17 glorious years.

He captioned the post, "Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to..."

Read Also
Lionel Messi In Mumbai 2025: Additional Tickets To Go On Sale Soon For December 14 Event At Wankhede...
article-image

Lionel Messi's journey with Barcelona

FPJ Shorts
Lionel Messi Catches Romantic Couple Off Guard By Strolling Past Them On Barcelona Streets; Video
Lionel Messi Catches Romantic Couple Off Guard By Strolling Past Them On Barcelona Streets; Video
Britannia Industries' Shares Drop 7% On The Bourses After The Company's Vice-Chairman & CEO Varun Berry Resigns
Britannia Industries' Shares Drop 7% On The Bourses After The Company's Vice-Chairman & CEO Varun Berry Resigns
Mumbai Metrpolitan Region’s Real Estate Shift, Thane Loses Its Crown — Know Here Who’s The New Boss?
Mumbai Metrpolitan Region’s Real Estate Shift, Thane Loses Its Crown — Know Here Who’s The New Boss?
Reliance Power Reports Net Profit Of ₹87 Crore For The Quarter Ended September 30
Reliance Power Reports Net Profit Of ₹87 Crore For The Quarter Ended September 30

During his time with the Blaugrana, Messi claimed 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies, and three FIFA Club World Cups before moving to Paris Saint-Germain and later joining Inter Miami in 2023. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has planned a major tribute for the legendary forward at the renovated venue next summer.

The iconic Camp Nou, meanwhile, has been under construction since 2023, with Barcelona having temporarily moved to Estadi Olimpic Lluís Companys or the Olympic Stadium for the last couple of seasons. The renovated stadium will have a capacity of 104,000 once the renovation work is completed, which will make it the largest football stadium in Europe

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lionel Messi Catches Romantic Couple Off Guard By Strolling Past Them On Barcelona Streets; Video

Lionel Messi Catches Romantic Couple Off Guard By Strolling Past Them On Barcelona Streets; Video

'More Power To You': CSK Send Birthday Wishes To Sanju Samson Ahead Of Move To Chennai Franchise

'More Power To You': CSK Send Birthday Wishes To Sanju Samson Ahead Of Move To Chennai Franchise

'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai',...

'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai',...

Who Is Rashid Khan’s Wife? Afghanistan T20I Skipper's Latest Social Media Post Creates Buzz

Who Is Rashid Khan’s Wife? Afghanistan T20I Skipper's Latest Social Media Post Creates Buzz

IND VS SA 1st Test: Security Beefed Up Outside Eden Gardens After Car Blast Outside Delhi's Red...

IND VS SA 1st Test: Security Beefed Up Outside Eden Gardens After Car Blast Outside Delhi's Red...