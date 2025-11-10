Is Lionel Messi Returning To Barcelona? Argentina Legend Drops Major Hint After Visit To Camp Nou; Video

Lionel Messi on Monday dropped a special message for fans having visited the new look Camp Nou. Taking to Instagram he shared a video with pictures. He captioned the post, "Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to..."

Why did Messi leave Barcelona?

Due to the club's financial constraints, Lionel Messi had to leave in 2021 after spending more than two decades with FC Barcelona. He played 837 matches and scored 709 goals in the Blaugrana jersey. He played for Paris Saint Germain before moving to United States where he currently polies his trade for Inter Miami

Tribute match for Lionel Messi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has proposed organising a tribute match for Lionel Messi to mark the inauguration of the newly renovated Spotify Camp Nou. The announcement came shortly after the team’s open training session at the stadium.

Laporta said, “It would be great to inaugurate the new Camp Nou with a tribute to Lionel Messi,” .

The stadium which has been undergoing renovation since 2023, aims to expand the stadium’s capacity to 105,000 seats and introduce state-of-the-art facilities. While the stadium is expected to partially open in late 2025, Laporta hinted that the Messi tribute may not take place until after 2026.

Messi made his first-team debut for Barcelona at the age of 18 in 2004 and went on to become the club’s all-time top scorer. During his illustrious career at Camp Nou, Messi won 10 La Liga titles, 4 UEFA Champions League trophies, 7 Copa del Reys, 3 FIFA Club World Cups, and 3 UEFA Super Cups.