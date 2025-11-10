Ben Shelton Left In Awe By A Young Kid's Dance Moves Ahead Of ATP Finals 2025 Match Against Alexander Zverev; Video

Image: Tennis TV/X

Ben Shelton found a delightful moment of joy before his Nitto ATP Finals clash against Alexander Zverev as he was joined by a young kid who stole the spotlight with his impressive dance moves. As the two walked onto the court, the child, serving as Shelton’s escort, broke into an energetic dance routine that instantly caught the American’s attention and left him smiling in admiration.

The lighthearted moment quickly went viral among fans and added a charming touch to the otherwise high-pressure atmosphere of the prestigious season-ending tournament. Shelton, known for his charisma and expressive celebrations on court, appeared genuinely impressed and amused by the youngster’s confidence and rhythm, even giving him an encouraging nod before taking his position for the match.

However, once the fun was over and the match began, it was Alexander Zverev who took control of the proceedings. The German star maintained his composure and power to seal a straight-sets victory, winning 6-3, 7-6, and starting his ATP Finals campaign on a strong note. Despite the loss, Shelton’s pre-match interaction with the young dancer became one of the day’s most heartwarming highlights, reminding fans that even in the fiercely competitive world of tennis, moments of joy and connection can still shine through.

Alexander Bublik's Underarm Serve Prompts Hilarious Reaction From Carlos Alcaraz Ahead Of ATP Finals 2025; Video

In a lighthearted moment ahead of the ATP Finals 2025, Alexander Bublik and Carlos Alcaraz shared a cheeky exchange during a practice session in Turin. The two stars, known for their flair and humour on court, gave fans something to laugh about when Bublik unleashed one of his trademark underarm serves.

Alcaraz, caught off guard but amused, responded with a playful middle finger toward Bublik, sparking laughter from those watching courtside. Never one to miss a chance for mischief, Bublik blew a flying kiss back at the Spaniard, sending the practice court into fits of laughter.

The banter was clearly in good spirits, reflecting the friendly rapport between the two players. Bublik, famous for his unpredictability and showmanship, has long entertained fans with his creative shot-making and on-court antics, while Alcaraz’s easygoing charm makes him equally comfortable in such lighthearted moments.

As the ATP Finals draw closer, the clip of their amusing interaction has already gone viral among tennis fans. While competition at the year-end tournament is fierce, moments like these remind everyone that even at the highest level, the sport can still be about fun, friendship, and laughter.