WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Wins Coin Toss And Chooses To Bowl First In RCB Vs MI Opening Match | JioHotstar

Navi Mumbai, January 9: The D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is all set for the high-voltage first match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Smriti Mandhana and Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur stepped out on the field for the toss. Harmanpreet flipped the coin, which fell into Smriti's favour. Smriti Mandhana opted to field first and invited Mumbai to bat first in the high-voltage clash.

The live coverage of the game will start after the opening ceremony concludes.

(This Is Breaking. Further Details Awaited.)