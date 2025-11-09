Alexander Bublik's Underarm Serve Prompts Hilarious Reaction From Carlos Alcaraz Ahead Of ATP Finals 2025; Video

Image: NewmarkTennis

In a lighthearted moment ahead of the ATP Finals 2025, Alexander Bublik and Carlos Alcaraz shared a cheeky exchange during a practice session in Turin. The two stars, known for their flair and humour on court, gave fans something to laugh about when Bublik unleashed one of his trademark underarm serves.

Alcaraz, caught off guard but amused, responded with a playful middle finger toward Bublik, sparking laughter from those watching courtside. Never one to miss a chance for mischief, Bublik blew a flying kiss back at the Spaniard, sending the practice court into fits of laughter.

The banter was clearly in good spirits, reflecting the friendly rapport between the two players. Bublik, famous for his unpredictability and showmanship, has long entertained fans with his creative shot-making and on-court antics, while Alcaraz’s easygoing charm makes him equally comfortable in such lighthearted moments.

As the ATP Finals draw closer, the clip of their amusing interaction has already gone viral among tennis fans. While competition at the year-end tournament is fierce, moments like these remind everyone that even at the highest level, the sport can still be about fun, friendship, and laughter.

In a moment that perfectly captured his flair and unpredictability, Alexander Bublik pulled off a cheeky underarm serve to win a point against Jannik Sinner during their Vienna Open 2025 quarterfinal clash on Friday. The bold move came in the first set and drew loud applause from the crowd, who are well aware of Bublik’s reputation for unconventional tactics.

Facing one of the most consistent players on tour, Bublik surprised Sinner by delivering an unexpected underarm serve that barely bounced before the Italian could react. Caught off guard, Sinner rushed forward but failed to return it cleanly, prompting cheers and laughter from the spectators as Bublik grinned toward his box.

The Kazakh player has long been known for his creative and daring approach to the game, often using drop shots, tweener returns, and trick serves to break rhythm and unsettle opponents. This latest moment added another entertaining chapter to his highlight reel.

While the match is still in progress, the underarm serve point has already become one of the standout moments of the tournament, showcasing Bublik’s fearless personality and his knack for bringing theatre to the tennis court. Whether it will translate into a victory against Sinner remains to be seen, but for now, Bublik has once again proven that style can coexist with substance on the ATP Tour.