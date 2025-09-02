'I'm Not Bad, But You're The GOAT': Alexander Bublik's Witty Remark Draws Laughter From Jannik Sinner At US Open 2025; Video

Image: US Open/X

In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship and mutual respect, tennis fans witnessed a touching exchange at the net between Alexander Bublik and Jannik Sinner after their Round of 16 clash at the US Open 2025. Following a high-intensity battle on court, it was Italy’s Jannik Sinner who emerged victorious. But what happened immediately after the match arguably stole the spotlight.

As the two players met at the net, Bublik, known for his unpredictable style and dry wit, smiled and said to Sinner, “I’m not bad, but you’re the GOAT.” The comment sparked laughter from both players, highlighting the camaraderie that still exists even amidst fierce competition.

Sinner, who has been in phenomenal form this season, acknowledged the compliment with a gracious smile, showing the humility that has earned him admiration across the tennis world. The light-hearted moment between the two players quickly went viral, with fans praising Bublik for his humor and Sinner for the quiet dominance that inspired such a remark.

This isn’t the first time Bublik has delivered a memorable quote on court, but this moment stood out because it was sincere, respectful, and refreshingly genuine. In an era where rivalries often grab the headlines, exchanges like these serve as a reminder of the deep respect players have for each other’s craft.

Jannik Sinner continues his march into the quarterfinals with yet another commanding performance under his belt. For Bublik, the loss may sting, but his words at the net have left a lasting impression and reminded everyone that sportsmanship never goes out of style.

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video

Tennis fans at the US Open 2025 were treated to a sweet surprise when Anna Kalinskaya’s pet dog, Bella, joined her on the court. The playful dachshund was seen happily chasing tennis ball, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around.

Bella ran around during Kalinskaya’s warm-up session and quickly stole the spotlight. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the cutest moments of the tournament.

Kalinskaya often travels with Bella, and the two clearly share a special bond. For a short time, the intense tennis atmosphere was replaced with pure joy as Bella turned into the star of the show.

It was a light and lovable moment that reminded everyone that even at big tournaments, there’s always room for fun.