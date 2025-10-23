Daniel Naroditsky Death: Vladimir Kramnik To Face Disciplinary Action From FIDE

Image:X

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on Thursday released a statement on social media that it is reviewing comments made by former world champion Vladimir Kramnik regarding the late American grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, whose sudden death at 29 has stunned the global chess community.

Kramnik, one of the most renowned defensive players in chess history, had publicly accused Naroditsky over the past year of using a chess engine during online play, allegations made without evidence. Naroditsky had denied the claims but spoke openly about the emotional toll the accusations took on him.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich emphasised the importance of maintaining dignity and humanity within the chess world.

"Human life and dignity are fundamental values shared by all of us. While we hold deep respect and love for the game of chess that unites our community, these values must always come first. In recent times, public debate within the chess world has too often moved beyond the boundaries of acceptable, harming not only people’s reputation but their very well-being. When this happens, discussions can turn into harassment, bullying, and personal attacks a particularly serious concern in today’s environment."

Dvorkovich noted that while Kramnik’s contributions to chess are undeniable, such stature comes with a duty to uphold fairness and respect.

"The chess community has long respected the achievements of GM Vladimir Kramnik, and his contributions to our sport are undeniable. The same high standards that accompany great achievements, however, also confer a responsibility to uphold the principles of fairness and respect and to be ambassadors for the sport.

Therefore, I, along with the FIDE Management Board, will formally refer all relevant public statements made by GM Vladimir Kramnik both before and after the tragic death of GM Daniel Naroditsky to the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission for independent consideration."

He added that FIDE would continue to act against harassment and bullying within the community.

"At the same time, I reaffirm that FIDE will take appropriate action in any case where a lack of respect, public harassment, or bullying is observed within the chess community. We all share responsibility for ensuring that our sport remains a space of integrity, respect, and humanity values that must always prevail over hostility and division."

About Daniel Naroditsky

Naroditsky was one of the most influential figures in chess’s recent surge in popularity, especially during the pandemic. A Stanford graduate and world Under-12 champion, he became a grandmaster at 18 and later built a massive online following, with more than 800,000 fans across Twitch and YouTube. His passing has left a deep void in the chess world.