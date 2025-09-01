Smile Please! Jasmine Paolini Recreates Her Iconic Viral US Open 2025 Photo During On-Court Interview; Video

Image: WTA/US Open/Instagram

Jasmine Paolini brought smiles to fans and lit up social media once again after her US Open 2025 doubles victory, this time by playfully re-creating her now-iconic viral photo that took the internet by storm earlier in the tournament.

The original moment came during her singles match against Australia’s Destanee Aiava. As Paolini swung her racket, her face aligned perfectly with the strings and logo, creating a surreal visual illusion that looked almost edited. The photo captured her intense focus and movement in a way that was both artistic and bizarre, an accidental masterpiece that quickly went viral online.

During the post-match interview following her doubles win, the interviewer brought up the famous photo. Laughing at the mention, Paolini, in a delightful and spontaneous moment, reached into her tennis bag, pulled out her racket, and re-enacted the exact pose on court, to the delight of fans in the stadium.

The crowd erupted in cheers as cameras flashed, capturing her playful recreation of the bizarre-yet-beautiful moment. Social media quickly flooded with side-by-side comparisons, praising both her tennis skills and her good-humored response to unexpected fame.

Paolini continues to show that she's not only a fierce competitor but also someone who knows how to enjoy the spotlight with humility and charm. From viral photos to on-court brilliance, her US Open 2025 journey is proving unforgettable.

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video

Tennis fans at the US Open 2025 were treated to a sweet surprise when Anna Kalinskaya’s pet dog, Bella, joined her on the court. The playful dachshund was seen happily chasing tennis ball, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around.

Bella ran around during Kalinskaya’s warm-up session and quickly stole the spotlight. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the cutest moments of the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kalinskaya often travels with Bella, and the two clearly share a special bond. For a short time, the intense tennis atmosphere was replaced with pure joy as Bella turned into the star of the show.

It was a light and lovable moment that reminded everyone that even at big tournaments, there’s always room for fun.