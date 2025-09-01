 'How Has He Done That?': Carlos Alcaraz's Outrageous Shot During US Open 2025 Match Leaves Commentator Stunned; Video
Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz left the commentator stunned after an outrageous back-handed shot during his fourth round clash against France's Arthur Rinderknech in US Open 2025. After Alcaraz played the shot, the commentator blurted out the words, 'How has he done that?' as the spectators were equally amazed at the same.

The moment occurred during the very first set as Alcaraz played a drop shot just near the net and Rinderknech had to hurry to return the ball. But the Frenchman had no answer to Alcaraz's back-handed shot and couldn't return the ball, giving the Spainard a point.

Watch the below video:

"Sometimes I practise them, I'm not going to lie" - Carlos Alcaraz on his trick shots

After beating the Frenchman 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4 to progress to the quarter-final, Alcaraz explained his trick shots by claiming that it all comes naturally. He stated, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"Sometimes I practise them, I'm not going to lie. If I have the opportunity, why not? The people like it, I like playing tennis like this, it just comes naturally."

The 22-year-old revealed that playing aggressive style of tennis helps him to rediscover his rhythm despite not so promising starts.

"The first set was tight. We didn't have break points and it didn't mean we were serving well - the percentage was bad from both of us. But after that, I got in a good rhythm and tried to make the most of opportunities. I played good aggressive tennis and found a good rhythm after the second set and tried to keep it going."

Alcaraz has won the US Open title in 2022 and made it to the finals of the previous two Grand Slam events.

