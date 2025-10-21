New Jersey Stadium Gearing Up To Host Biggest Soccer Spectacle

MetLife stadium in New Jersey. | (Credits: X)

MetLife stadium in New Jersey, USA is set to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19. The multipurpose stadium in East Rutherford was given modern touches in 2010. Its proximity to New York City makes it an attractive venue.

It is home to National Football League (American Football) local teams New York Giants and New York Jets. It also hosts musical concerts and other events and can accommodate over 80,000 spectators with ease.

The NFL is the most popular sports in the US along with baseball and basketball (National Basketball Association). The biggest show in soccer is set to send fans into a frenzy. The final venue is near the American Dream Mall and is set to host league and knockout matches also. The travelling fans will be treated to the thrill of soccer and beauty around the stadium enjoying the skyline of Jersey City and Manhattan especially in the golden hours.

USA is hosting the FIFA World Cup with Canada and Mexico and the preparations to host the event in the coming summer is in full bloom. There are a total of 16 venues and 11 of them are in the USA. New Jersey and Philadelphia are the closer venues which spectators can target without wasting time on travelling and even Boston.

Mexico City is set to host the inaugural match on June 11. Football is known as soccer in America and features in top six popular sports along with Ice Hockey and Rugby among others.

Last hurrah for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo?

The quadrennial mega football event is likely to be the last for legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi's Argentina are the defending champions and have already qualified for the showpiece event. Ronaldo's Portugal is yet to qualify but are better placed to qualify from Europe. Hosts USA have got an automatic berth along with co-hosts Mexico and Canada.

The first-time qualification of Uzbekistan, Jordan and Cape Verde has generated a buzz here among their fans. The USA has a substantial Arab and African population so the likes of Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will keep them interested. Morocco just became the first Arab nation and second African country to win the U-20 FIFA World Cup after Senegal. Morocco also reached the semifinals in Qatar last time in the men's World Cup.

"We are excited to see Mohammed Salah and other stars play here,” said Mohammed, an Egyptian fan.

"The excitement for sports is immense here" - Faizullah

The Indian diaspora here is also excited to watch stars like Messi and Ronaldo playing here in the stadium, probably for the last time.

"The excitement for sports is immense here. NFL, baseball and NBA events are screened live in many pubs, bars, parks and socialising areas. But the soccer craze is also growing, and the World Cup will add to our business," said Faizullah who manages 16 Handles - Ice Cream Parlour in Hoboken, Jersey City which is close to Manhattan.

"We just hosted the cricket World Cup last year, but the final was held in Barbados. This time the final will be held close to us in New Jersey, so we are all looking forward to it," said an Indian American football fan, SS Das.