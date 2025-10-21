Sportvot x FPJ: Stephenites Cup 2025 Witnesses High-Octane Football Action

The Stephenites Cup 2025 was held on 19th October 2025 at the Wings Bandra Turf, Mumbai, featuring an exciting day of football action among some of the finest school and community teams in the region. The event brought together passionate players and energetic crowds, all celebrating the spirit of football and sportsmanship in a thrilling atmosphere.

The tournament saw a series of intense matches throughout the day. In the opening game, Holy Cross dominated St. Anthony’s M, securing a confident 4–1 victory. The second clash witnessed a nail-biting finish, where St. Joseph’s UK edged past Holy Family with a narrow 3–2 win. St. Blaise displayed complete control in the third match, registering a commanding 8–0 triumph over St. Stephen’s.

The fourth encounter was closely contested, with St. Anthony’s M bouncing back to defeat St. Joseph’s Juhu by 3–2. The day concluded with a high-scoring and thrilling final showdown, where Our Lady of Egypt, Kalina, narrowly clinched victory against St. Blaise Amboli with a final scoreline of 14–13, in what turned out to be one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament.

The Stephenites Cup 2025 was broadcast live by SportVot on their mobile app, allowing football fans from across the country to enjoy every goal, save, and moment of passion. SportVot did a remarkable job in covering the event with professional-quality live streaming and engaging presentation. By showcasing such tournaments, SportVot continues its mission to promote grassroots sports, offering a platform for local talent to shine and inspiring the next generation of athletes across India.