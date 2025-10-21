PAK vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan Caught Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' On Stump Mic In Rawalpindi; Video

Mohammad Rizwan (R). | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was heard saying 'Allahu Akbar' as it was picked up on stump mic on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, the 33-year-old said the words 'Allahu Akbar' when Noman Ali was bowling.

It's unclear on which over the incident occurred but Pakistan skipper Shan Masood had brought on the veteran left-arm spinner with the new ball, owing to his match-winning effort in the opening Test in Lahore. With visiting captain Aiden Markram defending two deliveries, one of which went to Masood at over, Rizwan said the words 'Allahu Akbar' out loud.

Watch the below video:

Second Test in the balance after a gripping day in Rawalpindi

As far as the state of the second Test in Rawalpindi goes, South Africa have lost four wickets for 185 runs at the end of 65 overs and still trailing by 148 more runs. Markram and Ryan Rickelton perished for 32 and 14 runs, respectively. Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi dug in to stitch a 113-run stand, getting South Africa back in the game.

Nevertheless, debutant Asif Ali, 38, struck to break the partnership by trapping de Zorzi lbw for 55, thereby opening the floodgates. Afridi also saw the back of Dewald Brevis for a four-ball duck. Kyle Verreynne played 25 balls for his 10 runs to help the Proteas through to stumps, with Stubbs still out in the middle with an unbeaten 68. The right-handed batter will need to play a huge role if the visitors are to prevent Pakistan from taking a considerable lead.

The hosts were bowled out for 333, with Abdullah Shafique (57), Shan Masood (87) and Saud Shakeel (66) making half-centuries. Keshav Maharaj starred for South Africa with seven wickets.