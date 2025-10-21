 PAK vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan Caught Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' On Stump Mic In Rawalpindi; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan Caught Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' On Stump Mic In Rawalpindi; Video

PAK vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan Caught Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' On Stump Mic In Rawalpindi; Video

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was heard saying 'Allahu Akbar' as it was picked up on stump mic on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, the 33-year-old said the words 'Allahu Akbar' when Noman Ali was bowling.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Mohammad Rizwan (R). | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was heard saying 'Allahu Akbar' as it was picked up on stump mic on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, the 33-year-old said the words 'Allahu Akbar' when Noman Ali was bowling.

Read Also
'Main Unka Coach Hota Toh...': Abdullah Shafique's Hilarious Remark Goes Viral During PAK Vs SA 2nd...
article-image

It's unclear on which over the incident occurred but Pakistan skipper Shan Masood had brought on the veteran left-arm spinner with the new ball, owing to his match-winning effort in the opening Test in Lahore. With visiting captain Aiden Markram defending two deliveries, one of which went to Masood at over, Rizwan said the words 'Allahu Akbar' out loud.

Watch the below video:

Second Test in the balance after a gripping day in Rawalpindi

FPJ Shorts
Speed Of 100 Km/H, Stress After Cricket Loss: What Caused Prayagraj Jaguar Car Crash? - VIDEO
Speed Of 100 Km/H, Stress After Cricket Loss: What Caused Prayagraj Jaguar Car Crash? - VIDEO
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Kerala For 4-Day Official Visit
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Kerala For 4-Day Official Visit
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Feature Cameo By Bill Gates In Special Episode? VIRAL Video Hints At His Virtual Appearance
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Feature Cameo By Bill Gates In Special Episode? VIRAL Video Hints At His Virtual Appearance
Diwali 2025: Mumbai's MMR Sees Festive Trade Cross ₹70,000 Crore As India’s Sales Hit Record ₹6.05 Lakh Crore
Diwali 2025: Mumbai's MMR Sees Festive Trade Cross ₹70,000 Crore As India’s Sales Hit Record ₹6.05 Lakh Crore

As far as the state of the second Test in Rawalpindi goes, South Africa have lost four wickets for 185 runs at the end of 65 overs and still trailing by 148 more runs. Markram and Ryan Rickelton perished for 32 and 14 runs, respectively. Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi dug in to stitch a 113-run stand, getting South Africa back in the game.

Nevertheless, debutant Asif Ali, 38, struck to break the partnership by trapping de Zorzi lbw for 55, thereby opening the floodgates. Afridi also saw the back of Dewald Brevis for a four-ball duck. Kyle Verreynne played 25 balls for his 10 runs to help the Proteas through to stumps, with Stubbs still out in the middle with an unbeaten 68. The right-handed batter will need to play a huge role if the visitors are to prevent Pakistan from taking a considerable lead.

The hosts were bowled out for 333, with Abdullah Shafique (57), Shan Masood (87) and Saud Shakeel (66) making half-centuries. Keshav Maharaj starred for South Africa with seven wickets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PAK vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan Caught Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' On Stump Mic In...

PAK vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan Caught Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' On Stump Mic In...

Daniel Naroditsky Death: What Was The American Chess Grandmaster's Net Worth?

Daniel Naroditsky Death: What Was The American Chess Grandmaster's Net Worth?

Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid...

Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid...

'Shukar': Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20I...

'Shukar': Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20I...

Pro Kabaddi League Plunged In Grief As Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Vedant Devadiga & U...

Pro Kabaddi League Plunged In Grief As Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Vedant Devadiga & U...