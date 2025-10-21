 Daniel Naroditsky Death: Arkady Dvorkovic Announces FIDE Will Establish Special Prize In Memory Of American Chess Grandmaster
International Chess Federation President Arkady Dvorkovic paid his commiserations after American Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky's sudden demise aged only 29. FIDE will establish a prize in Naroditsky's memory as Dvorkovic expressed his grief, claiming that the American Chess Grandmaster was not only an ambassador of the game but also a kind and compassionate person.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Arkady Dvorkovic. | (Image Credits: X)

Naroditsky's family announced the chess player and YouTube chess commentator's demise but no cause of death was given in the statement released. One of the most passionate players in the world of Chess, Naroditsky gained popularity for his YouTube channel, which has tutorials and has inspired several to take up the sport. His YouTube channel had a staggering 500,000 subscriber base.

Taking to Facebook, Dvorkovic wrote:

"Terrible, tragic news - still I cannot believe what we all know from yesterday. I was checking with the other GMs for some time and I simply could not stand it. Danya (and for all of us, in our hearts, he will always remain Danya) was not only a brilliant chess Grandmaster but also a tireless ambassador for Chess and above all - a kind, compassionate and good person. We will always remember him. FIDE will establish a special prize in memory of Grandmaster Naroditsky and his contribution to the world of Chess."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones" - Praggnanandha

Indian young Chess star Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa expressed his sadness at the passing of his American counterpart and claimed how much will he miss seeing his challenge at Chess.com:

"I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Danya Every time I logged into http://Chess.com, I would see his challenge for a game , It’s hard to believe that I won’t see it anymore. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

According to reports, the late chess player's net worth amounts to between $500,000 and $1 million

