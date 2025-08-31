 Who Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's Hand At US Open 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's Hand At US Open 2025

Who Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's Hand At US Open 2025

The episode underscores how individual actions can have far-reaching effects on public perception and the reputation of both individuals and organizations.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Image: Eurosport France/X

The 2025 US Open was rocked by a controversial incident involving Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk. Szczerek was captured on camera taking a signed cap from tennis player Kamil Majchrzak, which had been intended for a young fan. The act sparked widespread backlash online, drawing criticism toward both Szczerek and his company.

Founded in 1999 by Szczerek and his wife Anna, Drogbruk specializes in paving and landscaping solutions and is known for supporting community programs, including youth sports initiatives. However, the company’s positive public image was overshadowed by this incident, with many fans condemning Szczerek’s actions and calling for a boycott of Drogbruk’s services.

Read Also
Outrageous! Tommy Paul's Phenomenal Cross-Court Lob Shot Stuns Arthur Ashe Stadium Crowd During US...
article-image
Read Also
'Tennis Is Not That Great...': Novak Djokovic Bursts Into Laughter After Ben Stiller's Witty Remark...
article-image

In response to the controversy, Majchrzak took swift action to make amends. He used social media to locate the young fan, Brock, and personally presented him with a replacement signed cap and other memorabilia. A video of their reunion went viral, earning praise for its positive resolution and highlighting Majchrzak’s commitment to sportsmanship.

The incident has sparked broader discussions about ethics, sportsmanship, and fan behavior at major sporting events. While Szczerek’s actions drew global attention, Majchrzak’s response became a heartwarming reminder of the importance of kindness and accountability in the sporting world. The episode underscores how individual actions can have far-reaching effects on public perception and the reputation of both individuals and organizations.

FPJ Shorts
CMR Green Technologies Files Draft Papers With Sebi For IPO Via Offer For Sale Of 4.28 Crore Shares
CMR Green Technologies Files Draft Papers With Sebi For IPO Via Offer For Sale Of 4.28 Crore Shares
'EU Remains Divided On Gaza Response,' Says Commission VP Kaja Kallas After Ministers’ Meeting
'EU Remains Divided On Gaza Response,' Says Commission VP Kaja Kallas After Ministers’ Meeting
Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here
Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here
'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha Reservation Morcha Held At Mumbai's Azad Maidan | VIDEO
'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha Reservation Morcha Held At Mumbai's Azad Maidan | VIDEO

Wholesome Moment! Kamil Majchrzak Tracks Down Young Fan After Cap-Snatching Incident During US Open 2025; Video

At the 2025 US Open, a young boy named Brock had a very special moment ruined, then made even more special, thanks to tennis star Kamil Majchrzak.

After winning a big match, Majchrzak tried to give his signed cap to Brock, who was waiting excitedly near the court. But just before Brock could grab it, a man nearby took the cap and gave it to his wife. The moment was caught on camera and made many people angry online.

Majchrzak didn’t know at the time what had happened. Later, when he saw the video, he felt terrible. He posted on Instagram, asking fans to help him find the boy. “Could you help me find the kid from my match?” he wrote.

Thanks to social media, Majchrzak and Brock were reunited within a day. The tennis star invited Brock back to the stadium, where they met in person. Majchrzak gave him a new signed cap and other tennis goodies. They took a picture together, smiling, and Majchrzak posted it with the caption, “Hello World, together with Brock we wish you a great day!”

What started as a sad moment ended in joy, thanks to Majchrzak’s kindness and fans helping to make things right.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's...

Who Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's...

Furious Scene! Mohammad Haris Breaks Bat In Frustration During Pakistan Vs UAE Tri-Series 2025...

Furious Scene! Mohammad Haris Breaks Bat In Frustration During Pakistan Vs UAE Tri-Series 2025...

Outrageous! Tommy Paul's Phenomenal Cross-Court Lob Shot Stuns Arthur Ashe Stadium Crowd During US...

Outrageous! Tommy Paul's Phenomenal Cross-Court Lob Shot Stuns Arthur Ashe Stadium Crowd During US...

Unbelievable Scenes! Shai Hope Gets Out Hit-Wicket Off A Wide Ball In Bizarre CPL 2025 Dismissal;...

Unbelievable Scenes! Shai Hope Gets Out Hit-Wicket Off A Wide Ball In Bizarre CPL 2025 Dismissal;...

Wholesome Moment! Kamil Majchrzak Tracks Down Young Fan After Hat-Snatching Incident During US Open...

Wholesome Moment! Kamil Majchrzak Tracks Down Young Fan After Hat-Snatching Incident During US Open...