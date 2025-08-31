Who Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's Hand At US Open 2025

Image: Eurosport France/X

The 2025 US Open was rocked by a controversial incident involving Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk. Szczerek was captured on camera taking a signed cap from tennis player Kamil Majchrzak, which had been intended for a young fan. The act sparked widespread backlash online, drawing criticism toward both Szczerek and his company.

Founded in 1999 by Szczerek and his wife Anna, Drogbruk specializes in paving and landscaping solutions and is known for supporting community programs, including youth sports initiatives. However, the company’s positive public image was overshadowed by this incident, with many fans condemning Szczerek’s actions and calling for a boycott of Drogbruk’s services.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In response to the controversy, Majchrzak took swift action to make amends. He used social media to locate the young fan, Brock, and personally presented him with a replacement signed cap and other memorabilia. A video of their reunion went viral, earning praise for its positive resolution and highlighting Majchrzak’s commitment to sportsmanship.

The incident has sparked broader discussions about ethics, sportsmanship, and fan behavior at major sporting events. While Szczerek’s actions drew global attention, Majchrzak’s response became a heartwarming reminder of the importance of kindness and accountability in the sporting world. The episode underscores how individual actions can have far-reaching effects on public perception and the reputation of both individuals and organizations.

Wholesome Moment! Kamil Majchrzak Tracks Down Young Fan After Cap-Snatching Incident During US Open 2025; Video

At the 2025 US Open, a young boy named Brock had a very special moment ruined, then made even more special, thanks to tennis star Kamil Majchrzak.

After winning a big match, Majchrzak tried to give his signed cap to Brock, who was waiting excitedly near the court. But just before Brock could grab it, a man nearby took the cap and gave it to his wife. The moment was caught on camera and made many people angry online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Majchrzak didn’t know at the time what had happened. Later, when he saw the video, he felt terrible. He posted on Instagram, asking fans to help him find the boy. “Could you help me find the kid from my match?” he wrote.

Thanks to social media, Majchrzak and Brock were reunited within a day. The tennis star invited Brock back to the stadium, where they met in person. Majchrzak gave him a new signed cap and other tennis goodies. They took a picture together, smiling, and Majchrzak posted it with the caption, “Hello World, together with Brock we wish you a great day!”

What started as a sad moment ended in joy, thanks to Majchrzak’s kindness and fans helping to make things right.