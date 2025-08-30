'Tennis Is Not That Great...': Novak Djokovic Bursts Into Laughter After Ben Stiller's Witty Remark Steals Spotlight At US Open 2025; Video

Image: US Open/X

Tennis met Hollywood once again at the US Open 2025, as Novak Djokovic and actor Ben Stiller shared a humorous courtside moment following the Serbian star’s third-round win over Cameron Norrie. The light-hearted exchange between the 24-time Grand Slam champion and the legendary comedian had the fans in splits.

After dispatching Norrie in 4 sets with his trademark precision and poise, Djokovic walked over to greet some familiar faces in the dressing room. Among them was Ben Stiller, a long-time tennis enthusiast and frequent visitor to Flushing Meadows. The two shared a warm handshake and an impromptu conversation that quickly turned comedic.

"Hey, good to see you Ben. Thanks for coming out," Djokovic said with a grin. "How’s your tennis?" Without missing a beat, Stiller replied, “We have a court at our house in Westchester, and the tennis is not that great right now,” prompting Djokovic to burst into laughter, along with many in the background who caught the brief but hilarious moment.

Stiller’s self-deprecating humor and Djokovic’s amused reaction were a reminder of the relaxed atmosphere that sometimes follows intense battles on court. For fans, it was a delightful crossover of two worlds, one dominated by powerful groundstrokes and the other by punchlines.

As Djokovic continues his march towards another US Open title, moments like these add a layer of charm to his campaign, reminding fans that beyond the fierce competitiveness lies a personality capable of sharing a laugh, even in the glare of Grand Slam spotlight.

Hilarious Scenes! Novak Djokovic Gives His Autograph On Bald Fan's Head In A Wholesome Moment During US Open 2025; Video

Novak Djokovic has always been known for his talent, intensity, and showmanship on the tennis court and on Day 1 of the US Open 2025, he reminded fans just how much fun he can be off the court too.

Following his straight-sets victory over American youngster Learner Tien in the first round, Djokovic stayed back in the stadium to greet and sign autographs for fans. But among the usual tennis balls, hats, and T-shirts, one fan had a very unusual request and Djokovic was more than happy to oblige.

In a now-viral moment, a bald fan leaned over the railings and cheekily asked Djokovic to sign his shiny bald head. Djokovic, spotting the humor in the situation, burst into a smile and, without hesitation, took the marker and autographed the man’s scalp. The crowd around them erupted in laughter and cheers, capturing the moment on their phones.

The video quickly made its way across social media, with fans praising Djokovic’s sense of humor, his down-to-earth nature, and his genuine connection with supporters. Many called it one of the “funniest and most wholesome moments of the tournament so far.”

For Djokovic, this light-hearted exchange was just another example of why he remains one of the most beloved figures in tennis. As he continues his quest for another Grand Slam title, it’s clear that win or lose, he never misses a chance to make his fans smile.