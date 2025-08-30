Baby's Day Out! Jannik Sinner's Adorable Moment With His Youngest Fan Melts Hearts At US Open 2025; Video

Image: US Open/X

After his second-round victory over Alexei Popyrin at the US Open 2025, Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner created a memorable off-court moment that melted hearts. As he made his way to greet fans and sign autographs following the win, Sinner was approached with an unusual request, signing a tiny baby’s T-shirt.

Sinner, known for his calm demeanor and growing popularity among fans, couldn’t help but smile at the sight of the baby being held up from the crowd. Without hesitation, Sinner leaned over and signed the baby’s T-shirt, a gesture that drew warm applause and cheers from those watching nearby.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It was a simple yet touching moment that highlighted the 24-year-old’s charm and connection with fans. Drenched in sweat but still visibly cheerful, Sinner took his time to sign items and interact with the crowd, showing the same grace off the court that he displays during matches.

Sinner’s straight-sets win over Popyrin continued his strong form in the tournament, but it was this wholesome act of kindness that stole attention after the match. Whether it’s firing down aces or signing for his tiniest fans, Jannik Sinner continues to win hearts both on and off the court.

'Next Time, Don't Wonder Why I Hit You': Stefanos Tsitsipas Issues Warning To Daniel Altmaier Over Underarm Serve During US Open 2025; Video

In a dramatic second-round match at the 2025 US Open, Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas lost in five sets to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier. The match lasted over four hours and ended with a tense handshake and angry words.

The moment that triggered the drama came in the fourth set, when Altmaier used an underarm serve, a legal but rarely used move in tennis. Tsitsipas didn’t like it. After the match, at the net, he told Altmaier, “Next time, don’t wonder why I hit you, if you serve underhand.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Altmaier didn’t argue and simply walked away. The match was full of tension. Tsitsipas also received a coaching violation when the umpire said his father was giving him instructions from the stands, which is not allowed.

Altmaier now moves on to the third round, where he will face Australia’s Alex de Minaur. However, after playing two long matches back-to-back, it remains to be seen how much energy he’ll have left.