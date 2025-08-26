Hilarious Scenes! Novak Djokovic Gives His Autograph On Bald Fan's Head In A Wholesome Moment During US Open 2025; Video

Image: novakdjokovic.chile/Instagram

Novak Djokovic has always been known for his talent, intensity, and showmanship on the tennis court and on Day 1 of the US Open 2025, he reminded fans just how much fun he can be off the court too.

Following his straight-sets victory over American youngster Learner Tien in the first round, Djokovic stayed back in the stadium to greet and sign autographs for fans. But among the usual tennis balls, hats, and T-shirts, one fan had a very unusual request and Djokovic was more than happy to oblige.

In a now-viral moment, a bald fan leaned over the railings and cheekily asked Djokovic to sign his shiny bald head. Djokovic, spotting the humor in the situation, burst into a smile and, without hesitation, took the marker and autographed the man’s scalp. The crowd around them erupted in laughter and cheers, capturing the moment on their phones.

The video quickly made its way across social media, with fans praising Djokovic’s sense of humor, his down-to-earth nature, and his genuine connection with supporters. Many called it one of the “funniest and most wholesome moments of the tournament so far.”

For Djokovic, this light-hearted exchange was just another example of why he remains one of the most beloved figures in tennis. As he continues his quest for another Grand Slam title, it’s clear that win or lose, he never misses a chance to make his fans smile.

Tennis fans were treated to a dose of Novak Djokovic’s trademark humor during an off-court segment at the 2025 US Open, where the Serbian star cracked a joke that had everyone, including his fellow players, laughing.

During the light-hearted interaction, Djokovic was asked the classic question that has followed him in recent years, “What’s your plan after you retire from tennis?” With a mischievous smile, Djokovic responded, “My plans after I retire from tennis is to coach Fonseca. I’m going to be very expensive for him. So be ready.”

The comment drew instant laughter, especially since Djokovic was referring to rising Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, who has been making waves on the tour. Fonseca, known for his raw talent and explosive energy, has caught the attention of many, including Djokovic himself.

Djokovic’s playful answer added a comedic twist to the otherwise serious topic of retirement, showing yet again that his personality off the court is as magnetic as his performances on it. While he made it clear he was joking, fans couldn’t help but imagine what it would be like if one of the greatest players in history really did take on a coaching role, especially with a promising youngster like Fonseca.