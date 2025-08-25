Unbelievable! Ben Shelton's Insane Around-The-Net Winner Leaves Crowd In Shock During US Open 2025; Video

Image: US Open/X

At the US Open 2025 in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Ben Shelton produced one of the shots of the tournament in his first-round win over Ignacio Buse.

In the middle of a lively rally, Shelton chased a wide ball and, with incredible skill, sent it around the net post for a clean winner. The crowd exploded in applause, and the point quickly became the highlight of the match.

Shelton didn’t just rely on flair, he dominated the match with his booming serve and aggressive net play, winning in straight sets 6–3, 6–2, 6–4.

That brilliant around-the-net shot wasn’t just a single point, it was a statement. Shelton showed he’s not only powerful but also fearless and creative, ready to make a deep run in New York.

'Look At The Ball': Clara Tauson Clashes With Chair Umpire Over Controversial Call During US Open 2025 Match; Video

A dramatic moment unfolded during Alexandra Eala’s historic US Open win when her opponent, Clara Tauson, clashed with the umpire over a controversial call.

In the final set, Eala hit a shot near the net that left Tauson fuming. She believed Eala’s racket had crossed the net, which would make the shot illegal. The chair umpire, Kader Nouni, decided to use video review, a new feature available on all US Open courts in 2025.

After checking the replay, the umpire ruled in Eala’s favor. That’s when Tauson, frustrated and upset, walked over and asked sharply, “Look at the ball. What is your opinion about this?” But the umpire had already made his call, and the point went to Eala.

The crowd was clearly supporting Eala, which may have added to Tauson’s anger. Soon after, while serving for the match, she double faulted, giving Eala a way back in. Eala went on to win the final set in a tense 13–11 tiebreak.

While Eala’s comeback was impressive, the moment where Tauson said, “Look at the ball,” became one of the most talked-about parts of the match, showing how one call can change everything in a big game.