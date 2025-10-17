Shocking Visuals! Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's Ace Spills Fan's Drink During ATP Brussels Match; Video

Image: Tennis TV/X

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s booming serve turned into an unexpected moment of amusement during his match against Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Brussels. The young Frenchman, known for his thunderous aces, unleashed one that flew off course and struck a spectator’s drink, causing it to spill and sending laughter rippling through the crowd.

The incident occurred midway through the first set when Perricard’s serve went wide. The ball ricocheted directly into the stands, knocking over a fan’s beverage and creating a brief pause as the amused spectator showed the empty cup to the camera.

While the match eventually resumed with full intensity, the comical mishap added a touch of levity to an otherwise tense contest. For Perricard, whose serve often earns admiration for its speed and precision, this was a rare occasion when it made a splash, literally.

'Let's Go With...': Jannik Sinner Reveals Which Hollywood Actor He Would Want To Play Him In A Movie Ahead Of Six Kings Slam; Video

Ahead of the much-anticipated Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, tennis star Jannik Sinner gave fans a glimpse of his lighter side during a pre-event interaction. When asked a fun question, “Which Hollywood actor would play you in a movie if there’s a movie about you?” The Italian sensation responded with a cheerful grin, “Let’s go with Will Smith. Why not?”

The answer sparked laughter among fans and reporters alike, showcasing Sinner’s playful personality and sense of humour. Known for his calm composure and focus on the court, Sinner rarely reveals his offbeat side, but this candid response proved that the young champion enjoys keeping things lighthearted off-court too.

Sinner, who has arrived in Riyadh as the defending champion of the Six Kings Slam, is among the star attractions of this year’s lineup that features some of the biggest names in tennis. His arrival in the Saudi capital was met with great enthusiasm, with fans flooding the airport to welcome him.

As he prepares to defend his crown, Sinner’s confidence and charm continue to win over fans worldwide, both for his exceptional skills with the racquet and his charismatic presence off the court. Whether or not Will Smith ever gets to play him in a biopic, one thing is certain: Jannik Sinner is already living a story worth watching.