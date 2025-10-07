'I Need A Break': Tennis Player Daria Kasatkina Announces Early End To 2025 Season, Citing Emotional And Mental Burnout

Image: Daria Kasatkina /Instagram

Daria Kasatkina has officially announced that she is ending her 2025 tennis season early, citing emotional and mental exhaustion as the primary reasons. The Russian-born Australian, shared a heartfelt and candid statement on social media, where she expressed that she has not been feeling “fine for a long time,” and that the pressure of life on tour has taken a toll on her well-being. Her message painted a clear picture of burnout, describing the overwhelming grind of daily routines, constant travel, and the emotional strain of competition as factors contributing to her decision.

Kasatkina admitted that she has reached her breaking point and can no longer push through simply for the sake of results. The pressures she faces go beyond the court. The 28-year-old revealed that she hasn’t seen her father in four years and is carrying heavy emotional baggage from family separation and political tensions.

Despite her high ranking and some notable performances in 2025, including reaching the fourth round at both the Australian Open and the French Open, Kasatkina’s season was marked by inconsistency. Her final match of the year came in late September at the China Open, where she suffered a heavy defeat to Sonay Kartal. Rather than continue forcing herself to compete, she chose to step back and prioritize her mental health.

Kasatkina emphasized that this is not a retirement but a necessary pause. She assured fans that she plans to return refreshed and re-energized in 2026. Her statement reflected both vulnerability and resilience, as she wrote, “I know I am strong and I will get stronger by being away, recharging, regrouping and re-energising.” Her decision has sparked widespread support from the tennis community, who praised her honesty and courage in addressing mental health at a time when the sport continues to demand more from its players both physically and emotionally.

Daniil Medvedev Urges Shanghai Crowd To Make More Noise After Winning Stunning Point Against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina; Video

Daniil Medvedev gave fans at the Shanghai Masters a moment to remember, not just with his straight-sets victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, but with his animated interaction with the crowd following a sensational rally.

The Russian showcased his trademark resilience and defensive brilliance during a breathtaking point in the second set. Chasing down every ball with relentless energy, Medvedev turned defense into attack, eventually winning the exchange with a perfectly placed winner. The crowd erupted in appreciation, but for Medvedev, it wasn’t quite enough.

In a rare display of on-court showmanship, the typically composed Russian turned to the stands, raised his arms, and cheekily gestured for even more noise. The crowd responded with thunderous applause, meeting the moment with the energy Medvedev had called for.

The interaction became a highlight of the match, which Medvedev went on to win 6-3, 7-6, sealing his place in the next round. Though the match was tightly contested at times, particularly in the second-set tiebreak, Medvedev’s ability to absorb pressure and dictate tempo proved decisive.

With his Shanghai campaign gaining momentum, Medvedev looks determined to make another deep run, this time, with the crowd fully behind him.