Video: After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Fiasco, ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Attends Abrar Ahmed's Reception Ceremony; Shaheen Afridi & Faheem Ashraf Also Spotted

Abrar Ahmed with Mohsin Naqvi. (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was spotted attending leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed's Walima ceremony or reception following the Asia Cup 2025 trophy fiasco. The likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf were also spotted during the large-scale ceremony after Abrar recently tied the knot.

Naqvi, 46, has been dominating the news for quite some time now after walking away with the Asia Cup 2025 Trophy following Team India's refusal to collect from him. With reports of BCCI's impeachment threat emerging, Naqvi has reportedly handed over the trophy to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). Nevertheless, the Men in Blue, who won the tournament, are yet to receive it.

Watch the below video:

Mohsin Naqvi had also courted controversy by sharing a video of Cristiano Ronaldo making a 'fighter jet' gesture

Amid the 2025 edition of Asia Cup, Naqvi had also courted controversy by sharing a video of Cristiano Ronaldo making a 'fighter jet' gesture on his official social media handle. The post from the 46-year-old came before the final and says after Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf made the same gesture during the Super 4 match against India at the Dubai International Stadium.

The gesture refers to Pakistan Army's unverified or baseless claims of shooting down six military jets during the recent military standoff. Additionally, opener Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his half-century over India in the Super 4 match with a gun-shot celebration. Although Farhan was let go by the ICC with a warning, the world cricketing body fined Rauf 30% of his match fees.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, made short work of their arch-rivals in the Group Stage and Super 4. Nevertheless, Pakistan gave the Men in Blue early scares but Tilak Varma's nerveless 69 carried India over the line and to their ninth title.